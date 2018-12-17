Basis Hires Los Angeles Office Lead

Basis Renews Its Growth In LA With The Hire of Former Ipsos Executive

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of the successful launch of a Global Healthcare practice in New York, London-based insights consultancy Basis Research renews its growth in Los Angeles with the hire of former Ipsos exec Jennifer Rittner as a Managing Partner. Jennifer will help Basis continue to expand its US business, particularly on the West Coast.

Rittner brings 20 years of experience in brand strategy, marketing and insights. In her role at Ipsos she served as a partner to clients looking to incorporate the voice of the consumer into business decisions while leveraging innovative research design including online communities and social data and analytics. She has consulted with clients across a variety of sectors including media/technology/entertainment, mobility, CPG and retail. She is also a member of the CX@Rutgers Advisory Board for the Rutgers School of Graduate Education.

Basis specializes in providing clients with bespoke solutions to deliver insight activation. Their commitment to uncovering and delivering insights more effectively through story-telling, data integration and beautifully engaging deliverables, has enabled their growth globally.

CEO Rune Mortensen commented "Growing our commitment to the West Coast and Los Angeles is a natural fit for the client work we are already doing both in London and Los Angeles. As this work continues to expand, our LA office allows us to better service these existing clients while growing new relationships."