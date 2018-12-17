Volcani Center Announces Significant Breakthroughs in CTCL Skin Cancer Cannabis Treatment Development in Cooperation With MedC Biopharma Corporation of Canada

RISHON LE-ZION, Israel, December 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Volcani Center announces today its preparation of patents for the treatment of Cutaneous T cell lymphoma (CTCL), a class of non-Hodgkin lymphoma - a cancer of the immune system. CTCL is classified by the FDA as an Orphan Disease, and as such products developed for this disease have the potential to achieve orphan status designation which can accelerate licensing and create a seven-year exclusivity window.

Headed by Professor Hinanit Koltai, the patents are based on a unique formulation of active compounds selectively extracted from the cannabis plant, which have highly cytotoxic activity against malignant T-cell lines.

Further development and distribution are via an exclusive global licensing agreement signed by the ARO via Kidum with cannabis pharmaceutical company MedC Biopharma Corporation of Canada, which has invested in the development of CTCL treatments at ARO to secure the exclusive global license for the CTCL patents, a significant milestone in its efforts to further its aims to become the largest repository of IP in the Pharma Cannabinoids arena.

MedC's investors include one of Canada's leading LP & pharmaceutical cannabis company, AgMedica Bioscience. MedC has also forged a partnership with Nextage Innovation (a subsidiary of Nextar Chempharma Solutions) Israel, As MedC's exclusive partner for the development of cannabis-based Rx products including for the development of the CTCL treatments.

Located at the Volcani Center, near Tel-Aviv, ARO is the country's leading cannabis research powerhouse with a repository of IP developed by a team of scientists, whose research has identified multiple effective compositions of cannabinoids and terpenes in the past years.

Clinical trials for a cannabis-based medication developed specifically for CTCL are planned to begin in the beginning of 2019.

Professor Hinanit Koltai, at Volcani Center, said, "We are delighted that our collaborative efforts with MedC will provide them with the IP that will help pave the way in treating CTCL."

Avi Drori, Chairman of MedC Corp (Canada), said, "We are pleased that our investments in the development of cannabis-based medication for CTCL has matured into breakthrough discoveries and resulting patents. We look forward to commencing clinical trials, so we can finally bring hope to patients world-wide seeking a cure for this terrible disease".

About Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma

Cutaneous T cell lymphoma (CTCL) is a class of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which is a type of cancer of the immune system. CTCL is caused by a mutation of T cells. The cancerous T cells in the body initially migrate to the skin, causing various lesions to appear.

About ARO Volcani

Located agriculture campus in Rishon Letzion, near Tel-Aviv, Volcani Center's six institutes are responsible for Plant Sciences, Animal Science, Plant Protection, Soil, Water and Environmental Sciences, Agricultural Engineering, and Postharvest and Food Sciences. ARO also operates four research stations, in various parts of the country, and serves as a testing center for agricultural produce and equipment.

About MedC Bio Corporation of Canada

MedC Biopharma Corporation of Canada was established by the Drori brothers in 2016 with the sole aim of developing and commercializing Pharma Cannabis related intellectual property. The company has signed an exclusive licensing agreement with world renown National Medical Cannabis Research Lab at Agricultural Research Organization (ARO) Volcani, State of Israel.

