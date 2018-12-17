As expected, Germany's second chamber of parliament has passed a new package of laws. They will enter into force on January 1, 2019. Among the the changes are the extraordinary FIT cuts for rooftop systems between 40 and 750 kW in size for February, March and April, and new tenders for wind and solar totaling 4 GW.From pv magazine Deutschland Germany's federal council has accepted the new energy law package (Energiesammelgesetz) the parliament passed on for approval two weeks ago. With the legislative process finalized, the changes can enter into force as planned on January 1, 2019. In an accompanying ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...