Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2018) - The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The company develops Cannabis and wellness-related assets which includes acquisition, development, marketing and sales of wellness products and technology solutions.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which provides a brief overview of the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Yield Growth" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_wb2rhqxz/The-Yield-Growth-Corp-CSEBOSS-New-Listing

It develops, sells and licenses wellness products through Urban Juve Provisions, its flagship wholly-owned subsidiary. The company also develops technology assets and provides Executive Services to businesses and licensee partners through Thrive Activations Inc., another wholly owned subsidiary.

Urban Juve Provisions' (www.urbanjuve.com) principal asset is Urban Juve, an Ayurveda-inspired skin care and beauty brand that rejuvenates and nourishes the skin. Urban Juve's key ingredient, cannabis sativa hemp root oil, combines with natural and pure essential oil-based formulations to create quality products that are now available online and will soon be available at select retail stores across Canada. Urban Juve's introductory product line includes an anti-aging serum, which incorporates the soothing qualities of hemp root and hemp seed oil with a proprietary blend of essential oils, and a lip balm, which creates a soothing protective layer with coconut oil and beeswax, providing a healthy, hydrating environment for the critical hemp root and seed oils to moisturize and freshen.

The company is currently manufacturing another ten products and within, its first year, expects to grow to offer as many as 50 SKUs. These may include massage and body oils, face mists, moisturizer, deodorant, and topical creams for acute and chronic pain.

The newly appointed President of Urban Juve is accomplished cosmetics executive Sandi Lesueur. Highlights of her professional experience include the design and launch of several product lines for physicians and celebrities such as dermatologist and president of the Dermatology Association of Canada, Dr. Jason Rivers, and Oprah Winfrey's makeup artist, Derrick Rutledge. Over her eight-year tenure, she played part in the meteoric rise of M.A.C. Cosmetics where she developed expertise to recognize and situate innovative brands as future dominant players in the cosmetics business.

The company closed an IPO, raising gross proceeds of $2,241,000 from the sale of approximately 4.5 million units, priced at $0.50 per unit, with each unit consisted of one share and one warrant, with the warrant exercisable to purchase an additional unit at $1.10 until December 14, 2020. The additional unit consists of one share and one warrant, with the warrant exercisable at $2.00 until December 14, 2020.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.yieldgrowth.com, contact Kristina Pillon at 833-515-2677 or email kristina@yieldgrowth.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com