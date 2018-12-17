At the request of CombiGene AB, 556403-3818, Combine AB's equity rights will be traded on First North as from December 19, 2018. Security Equity right name: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: COMBI TO 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of 6,879,130 equity rights: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011616408 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book 165140 ID: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Strike 70 % of the volume weighted average price in the CombiGene AB price: share between August 15, 2019 and August 28, 2019. Minimum SEK 2, Maximum SEK 2,5 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in CombiGene AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription September 1, 2019 to September30, 2019 period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading September 27,2019. day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46(0)8-528 00 399.