

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia condemned the Senate vote last week to pass a bi-partisan resolution calling for an end to US military support to the Saudi-led coalition in the destructive Yemen war.



Although Thursday's resolution is not likely to pass the House, it's the first time in 45 years that the Senate has voted to withdraw forces from a war Congress didn't approve.



The Senate also agreed by unanimous consent to another resolution to condemn Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman holding him responsible for the murder of Saudi Journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Saudi Consulate in Turkey.



Both the actions are a major rebuke to President Donald Trump's reluctance to blame Prince Salman, also known as MBS, for the heinous killing of the journalist who has been highly critical of the conservative Saudi royal family.



Addressing a press conference after the Senate vote, Democrat leader Senator Bernie Sanders said that 45 years after the passage of the War Powers Act, the Senate has come together to use that authority and say that the constitutional responsibility for war rests with the Congress - not the president.



Four years of Saudi-led war in Yemen has resulted in one of the worst humanitarian crises, killing about 10,000 people and threatening up to 20 million people with starvation.



But Saudi Arabia, which has been one of the strongest US allies in the Middle East, said the latest position of the US Senate 'was built on untrue allegations', and that Riyadh rejected 'any interference in its internal affairs'.



'The Kingdom has previously asserted that the murder of Saudi citizen Jamal Khashoggi is a deplorable crime that does not reflect the Kingdom's policy nor its institutions and reaffirms its rejection of any attempts to take the case out of the path of justice in the Kingdom,' the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement published by the state-owned Saudi Press Agency.



While the western leaders, except Trump, blame Prince Salman for the killing of Khashoggi, the Saudi government has insisted that MBS, the Gulf country's de facto leader, is innocent in the controversial death.



President Trump has vowed to veto the non-binding vote to invoke the War Powers Act, but Bernie Sanders, who led the resolution, said he expected it to succeed once the House becomes Democrats-controlled in January, thanks to their mid-term elections victory.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX