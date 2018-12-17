Alta Devices' gallium arsenide solar research cells have been certified with a 29.1% efficiency, setting a new single junction solar cell efficiency record. The most significant change, however, isn't actually the efficiency; it is that the weight fell 30%, and from the words of Alta Devices, its process has lowered material costs to "essentially nothing". From pv magazine USA Solar power's development was greatly influenced by spaceflight, as solar power was the only practical source of long-term electricity in low-earth orbit. Sputnik, the world's first satellite, stopped transmitting after ...

