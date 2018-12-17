

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's producer price inflation remained unchanged in November, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.



Producer prices inflation was 3.9 percent in November, same as in October. Price growth was 3.2 percent in September. Economists had expected a figure of 3.7 percent.



A significant rise in prices of coke and refined petroleum products drove the inflation in November, the agency said.



Prices of energy increased the most among the main industrial groupings, rising 8.2 percent.



Month-on-month, producer prices fell 0.1 percent in November, after rising for eight months.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX