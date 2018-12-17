München (ots) - In the patent infringement lawsuits at the Düsseldorf District Court in Germany which Nichia Corporation ("Nichia") filed against Taiwanese LED manufacturer Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd. and its German subsidiary Everlight Electronics Europe GmbH (both "Everlight"), Everlight acknowledged Nichia's claims based upon infringement of Nichia's two YAG patents EP 936 682 (DE 697 02 929) and EP 2 276 080 (DE 697 40 795). Thus, Nichia's claims for rendering of accounts and damages are fully confirmed by the acknowledgment judgments of November 28, 2018 (docket numbers 4b O 161/17 for EP 936 682 and 4b O 160/17 for EP 2 276 080). Both judgments are final and cannot be appealed anymore by Everlight.



Both judgments of the Düsseldorf District Court concern Everlight's white LED product 334-15/T2C2-1TVB. In addition, the judgment of the court relating to Nichia's YAG patent EP 936 682 concerns Everlight's white LED products 67-21S/KK2C-H5050M41N42936Z6/2T, XI3535-KT577J1-03201-000P, JU1215-GT577K6-09804-450T, ELSW-J61C3-0LPGS-D5700, ELSH-J11C1-0CPGS-C5700, ELSW-F71M1-0LPGS-C3000, ELSH-F81M1-0CPGS-C3000, JU1215-KM307K4-09804-450T, 334-15/X1C5-1QSA, 264-15/T2C4-2NRA, 334-15/X1C2-1UWA, ELSH-F91C1-0CPGS-C5000, 67-21S/KK2C-H5353M41N42936Z6/2T, 67-21S/KK2C-H5757M41N42936Z6/2T and JU1215-GT507K6-09804-450T.



In preparation of its damage awards, Nichia now started with the enforcement of the two judgments by requesting from Everlight the respective rendering account information for the above mentioned white LED products. This rendering account information shall serve as basis for the calculation of the damage payments which Everlight has to make in favour of Nichia due to the infringement of the two YAG patents.



Nichia seeks to protect its patents and other intellectual property rights and takes actions against alleged infringers in any country where appropriate and necessary.



Originaltext: Nichia Corporation digital press kits: http://www.presseportal.de/nr/83247 press kits via RSS: http://www.presseportal.de/rss/pm_83247.rss2



Contact: Public Relations, Nichia Corporation Tel:+81-884-22-2311 Fax:+81-884-23-7717