Caliber Corporate Advisers Solidifies Leadership Team with the Appointment of Grace Keith as President

Leadership Appointment Comes at a Pivotal Moment as the Marketing Communications Firm Experiences Rapid Growth Across Public Relations, Content and Digital Marketing

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2018 / Strategic marketing communications firm, Caliber Corporate Advisers, today announced it has further strengthened its leadership team by appointing Grace Keith as president. Keith most recently served as managing director, where she supported the strategic growth of the firm alongside Caliber's founder and CEO, Harvey Hudes.

In her new role, Keith will lead Caliber's operations across its offices in Austin and New York, setting the strategic direction for the team and the company as a whole. She will also focus on exploring expansion opportunities and evaluating additional service offerings, as well as strategic partnerships.

"Throughout her career, Grace has been a trusted voice for executives and companies that seek to meet the PR and marketing needs of their evolving industries," Hudes said. "At Caliber, she has played an integral part in supporting our team and providing our clients with PR and marketing guidance for the past four years. Her experience, leadership qualities and client-centric focus will continue to help Caliber build on its success."

The growth Caliber has experienced thus far in 2018 is evidenced by its increasing roster of clients as well as a number of strategic hires tied to the team doubling over the past year. This expansion is a continuation of 2017 momentum, which included the firm's acquisition of Leverage PR, an Austin-based marketing and public relations firm specializing in the financial services, real estate and technology sectors.

"It's been an honor to be part of Caliber's growth thus far, and I'm thrilled to take on this new role and lead our team to the next chapter in our company's story," Keith said. "I'm committed to delivering on our mission to help financial, technology and professional services companies tell their stories and connect with stakeholders through creative marketing and communications efforts."

Keith holds an MBA from the NYU Stern School of Business and has held leadership positions in marketing and communications at Thomson Reuters and OTC Markets Group. She has wide-ranging experience leading communications programs for major financial services firms and emerging technology companies that are shaping the future of their respective industries. Keith is also a sought-after communications expert having discussed PR strategy with The Wall Street Journal and spoken on a number of broader financial services topics at key industry events.

