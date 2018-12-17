A renowned competitive intelligence solutions provider, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of theircompetitive pricing strategy engagement for a medical device manufacturer.The client is one of the leading medical device manufacturers in the U.S. with a sales revenue of approx. $10 billion and a market cap close to $15 billion. Despite being well-known for a wide range of medical devices and services, the company wanted to be well-aware of the new market entrants in the region. They wanted to gain a comprehensive view of their competitor's strengths and vulnerabilities. This compelled them to leverage Infiniti Research's competitive intelligence services to track their competitors' actions and develop a robust competitive pricing strategy.

Pricing is an integral part of any business and plays a crucial role in influencing the long-term success of any business. It is one of the most crucial factors that affects the purchasing decisions of consumers and decides their association with the organization. This makes it mandatory for organizations to opt for strategies that can keep pace with the global competition. A competitive pricing strategy helps businesses to gauge strategic price points and make the best use of them.

According to the experts at Infiniti Research, "An effective competitive pricing strategy helps medical device manufacturers to perform a comparative analysis of their global competitors and avoid revenue losses."

Infiniti Research's competitive pricing experts analyzed the pricing points of competitors to devise an effective competitive pricing strategy for the client. This helped them to optimize their campaigns and pricing strategies according to the needs of the rising global competition. The solutions provided also gave them a competitive edge over their competitors by maximizing their profit margins.

Infiniti Research's competitive pricing strategy helped the client to:

Increase sales win rate by 50%.

Gain top position in the global medical device market.

Infiniti Research's competitive pricing strategy offered predictive insights on:

Avoiding revenue loss.

Optimizing their campaigns and pricing strategies.

