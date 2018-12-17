The global infectious disease therapeutics market is expected to post a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global infectious disease therapeutics market is the growing awareness of infectious diseases. Awareness campaigns for spotting the signs and symptoms of infectious diseases and methods of prevention play an important role in preventing the spread of such infections. For instance, Pfizer collaborated with the UAE government to increase the awareness of infectious diseases. Such initiatives to increase the awareness of infectious diseases will drive the market during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global infectious disease therapeutics market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the development of novel drugs as one of the key emerging trends in the global infectious disease therapeutics market:

Global infectious disease therapeutics market: Development of novel drugs

Over the years, there has been an increase in the R&D of novel drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases. For instance, researchers at the Indian Institute of Science have discovered a new drug combination that promises better outcomes in treating tuberculosis. Another discovery by the researchers at the University of Otago, New Zealand included the discovery of novel properties of a new antituberculosis drug called bedaquiline. Therefore, the emergence of novel drugs will boost the growth of the global infectious disease therapeutics market.

"Apart from the growing awareness of infectious diseases, factors such as the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, and the strong drug pipeline will positively impact the growth of the global infectious disease therapeutics market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on pharmaceuticals, biotechnology life sciences.

Global infectious disease therapeutics market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global infectious disease therapeutics market by type (antiviral, antibacterial, and antifungal) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas region led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 48%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas will see an increase in its market share and continue to dominate the market during the forecast period.

