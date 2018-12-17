

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Malaysia has filed criminal charges against Goldman Sachs (GS) and two of the bank's former employees in connection with a corruption and money laundering probe tied to that country's sovereign wealth fund, 1 Malaysia Development Bhd, or 1MDB. Shares of Goldman Sachs are losing more than 2 percent in regular trading on the New York Stock Exchange.



Malaysia's Attorney General Tommy Thomas said in a statement on Monday that criminal charges were filed against subsidiaries of Goldman Sachs, its former employees Tim Leissner and Roger Ng Chong Hwa, together with a former employee of 1MDB, Jasmine Loo Ai Swan, and Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho.



According to the attorney general, the criminal charges arise from the commission and abetment of false or misleading statements by all the accused in order to dishonestly misappropriate $2.7 billion from the proceeds of three bonds issued by subsidiaries of 1MDB, which were arranged and underwritten by Goldman Sachs. The three bonds had a total face value of $6.5 billion.



Thomas noted that Leissner and Roger Ng of Goldman Sachs conspired with Jho Low, Jasmine Loo Ai Swan - the then General Counsel of 1MDB, and others to bribe Malaysian public officials in order to procure the selection, involvement and participation of Goldman Sachs in these bond issuances.



The attorney general noted that Goldman Sachs benefited by receiving underwriting and arranging fees of about $600 million, which was 'several times higher than the prevailing market rates and industry norms.'



In addition to personally receiving part of the misappropriated Bond proceeds, these employees and directors of Goldman Sachs are alleged to have received large bonuses and enhanced career prospects at Goldman Sachs and in the investment banking industry generally.



Thomas said that prosecutors will seek criminal fines against the accused well in excess of the $2.7 billion misappropriated from the bonds proceeds and $600 million in fees received by Goldman Sachs.



They will also seek custodial sentences against each of the individual accused, with the maximum term of imprisonment being 10 years.



'Their fraud goes to the heart of our capital markets, and if no criminal proceedings are instituted against the accused, their undermining of our financial system and market integrity will go unpunished,' Thomas said.



In early November, U.S. authorities unveiled criminal charges against the two former Goldman Sachs bankers and Low Taek Jho tied to the Malaysia 1MDB sovereign wealth fund scandal.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX