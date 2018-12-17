Share Capital Increase Following the Employee Share Purchase Plan

By virtue of the powers granted to him by decisions of the Board of Directors dated 16 May 2018, confirmed on 27 July 2018, Benoît Potier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of L'AIR LIQUIDE S.A. (Paris:AI), remind:

Following the subscription of shares reserved for employees, 1,049,529 shares of the company with a par value of 5.50 were issued, bringing the company's share capital from 2,355,491,825.50 to 2,361,264,235 €.

As a result, Air Liquide's share capital effective immediately stands at:

2,361,264,235 euros

Divided into 429,320,770 shares with a par value of 5.50 euros each.

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 65,000 employees and serves more than 3.5 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide's ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company's customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to 20.3 billion euros in 2017 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

