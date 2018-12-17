Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Sberbank (SBER) CORRECTION: Sberbank holds Analyst Day 17-Dec-2018 / 16:36 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Sberbank holds Analyst Day - Sberbank has presented a forecast for key financial indicators for 2019 and talked about implementation of the strategy and development of certain business segments. 12 December 2018, Moscow - Sberbank has held Analyst Day in which representatives of leading international and Russian investment funds and global brokerage companies have participated. About 300 people attended the meeting, including online broadcast audience. Analyst Day was held in Sberbank Agile Home. The meeting programme consisted of the following presentations: - Vice President, Director of the Strategy and Development Department of Sberbank Yekaterina Latypova talked about Strategy 2020 implementation. - Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank Svetlana Kirsanova presented main development areas of the bank card and non-cash payment business. - Vice President and Head of the Digital Business Development Unit of Sberbank Mark Zavadsky talked about new areas of business development under the construction of ecosystem. - CEO of Yandex.Market Maxim Grishakov presented the e-commerce platform, developed jointly by Sberbank and Yandex. - Managing Director of the Macroeconomic Researches Centre of Sberbank Nikolay Frolov presented an updated macroforecast for 2019. - Senior Vice President of Sberbank Dzhangir Dzhangirov talked about risk management at Sberbank and expected dynamic of key risk metrics. - Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank Alexander Morozov presented the forecast for financial indicators of Sberbank for 2019 (the forecast is provided below). Sberbank guidance 2019 2019 Guidance EFFICIENCY Cost to income -50-100 bps yoy Ratio (CIR) PROFITABILITY NIM (average) Over 5.5% Net Fees & Mid-teens Commission Income Growth Cost of Risk Around 130 bps* ROE Over 20% CAPITAL CET 1 CAR under Over 12.5% Basel 3 for the Group *Subject to FX volatility # # # Sberbank Valeria Kungurtseva Press Office Tel. +7 495 957-57-21 media@sberbank.ru Sberbank is Russia's largest bank and a leading global financial institution. Sberbank holds almost one third of aggregate Russian banking sector assets, it is the key lender to the national economy and the biggest deposit taker in Russia. The Central Bank of the Russian Federation is the founder and principal shareholder of Sberbank owning 50% of the Bank's authorised capital plus one voting share, with the remaining 50% held by domestic and international investors. Sberbank has more than 145 million customers in 22 countries. Sberbank has the largest distribution network in Russia with almost 15,000 branches, and its international operations include UK, US, CIS, Central and Eastern Europe, India, China, Turkey and other countries. The Bank holds the general banking licence No.1481 issued by the Bank of Russia. Official websites of the Bank: www.sberbank.com [1] (Sberbank Group website), www.sberbank.ru [2].

December 17, 2018 10:37 ET (15:37 GMT)