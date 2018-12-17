With the passing of twin initiatives, New York has set an ambitious plan to raise its energy storage capacity to 1.5 GW by 2025 and 3 GW by 2030.From pv magazine USA Continuing down the trail of bold energy initiatives, New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has announced that an initiative to dramatically increase the state's energy storage targets has been approved by the New York State Public Service Commission. With the initiative's passing, the state is now on a trajectory to deploy 1.5 GW of energy storage by 2025, before doubling and reaching up to 3 GW by 2030. Those numbers represent enough ...

