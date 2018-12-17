sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 17.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,264 Euro		+0,002
+0,57 %
WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 Ticker-Symbol: 0PD 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
17.12.2018 | 18:04
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, December 17

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:17 December 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):29,717
Highest price paid per share (pence):23.9500
Lowest price paid per share (pence):23.2000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):23.5685

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,399,608,396 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,399,608,396 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

17 December 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
341923.2016:23:54London Stock Exchange
325923.2016:23:54London Stock Exchange
293423.4016:23:39London Stock Exchange
149323.5016:04:47London Stock Exchange
56323.5016:00:30London Stock Exchange
82423.5016:00:09London Stock Exchange
81423.5016:00:02London Stock Exchange
357023.5515:46:33London Stock Exchange
323923.5515:13:37London Stock Exchange
199323.9014:06:32London Stock Exchange
152823.9014:06:32London Stock Exchange
305023.9011:34:32London Stock Exchange
303123.9510:16:53London Stock Exchange

-ends-


© 2018 PR Newswire