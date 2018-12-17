

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended the first day of the new trading week solidly in negative territory. Shares of retailers were under heavy pressure Monday after a profit warning from British online retailer ASOS.



Lingering concerns about global economic growth as well as continued uncertainty about trade between the U.S. and China also weighed on investor sentiment.



The dollar also weakened against the Euro ahead of the Federal Reserve's highly anticipated monetary policy announcement scheduled for Wednesday. The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by another quarter point.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened 1.12 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.94 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.98 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.86 percent and the CAC of France fell 1.11 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 1.05 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 1.27 percent.



In Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank fell 2.15 percent on reports that Qatar is considering increasing its stake in the German lender.



In London, ASOS plummeted 38.53 percent after the retailer warned of lower profits this financial year. Next Plc and Marks & Spencer lost around 4.5 percent each. German online fashion retailer Zalando tumbled 11.63 percent.



Acacia Mining sank 5.32 percent. The company said it has been in contact with the SFO about the allegations of corrupt activities in Tanzania, which are the subject of proceedings in Tanzania.



Mining giant BHP Billiton lost 1.81 percent as it announced a special dividend after selling its U.S. shale assets.



Engineering group ABB declined 1.76 percent in Zurich after it agreed to sell 80.1 percent of its Power Grids division to Japan's Hitachi.



Hennes & Mauritz tumbled 8.53 percent in Stockholm after its fourth quarter sales including VAT increased to 65.45 billion Swedish kronor from 58.48 billion kronor, prior year.



Eurozone consumer price inflation in November eased more than initially estimated, latest data from Eurostat showed on Monday. The consumer price index rose 1.9 percent year-on-year, which was slower than the 2 percent flash estimate on November 30. The figure is the lowest since May, when it was at the same level.



UK households' assessment of their future financial wellbeing fell to its lowest level in six months in December, amid a stronger increase in living costs and a weaker rise in employee earnings, survey data from the IHS Markit and Ipsos MORI showed on Monday.



The IHS Markit Household Finance Index, or HFI, fell to 43.9 from 44.4 in November, marking the lowest reading since June.



Business activity in the New York manufacturing sector saw substantially slower growth in the month of December, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Monday. The New York Fed said its general business conditions index plunged to 10.9 in December after rising to 23.3 in November.



While a positive reading still indicates growth in regional manufacturing activity, economists had expected the index to dip to 20.0.



After reporting a sharp pullback in U.S. homebuilder confidence in the previous month, the National Association of Home Builders released a report on Monday unexpectedly showing a continued deterioration in confidence in the month of December.



The report said the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index dropped to 56 in December after tumbling to 60 in November. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 61.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX