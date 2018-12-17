Business Reporter Shares Industry Insights Into Unlocking IoT's Potential for Business Growth

LONDON, December 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The internet of things (IoT) has enabled businesses to experience increased productivity by paving the way for new working processes. Business Reporter has launched a report into how organisations can obtain further benefits from IoT usage.

An interconnected ecosystem has been created since the inception of IoT, which has revolutionised the way businesses operate and function.

In the article "A licence for new IoT revenue streams", Business Reporter shares industry insights into ways in which organisations can optimise their usage of IoT.

Improved efficiencies and work productivity obtained from such technological advances have long been praised. However, IoT's potential for business growth is even greater than previously imagined.

Opening up new revenue streams for businesses is one of IoT's many advantages and purposes. Therefore, monetising licensing effectively is one of the most effective ways in ensuring this happens.

But with opportunities come obstacles; transitioning from a product-based sales models to a service or software-based approach presents itself difficulties that organisations will need to consider.

This article looks at ways in which one can overcome these challenges; enabling businesses to leverage new working processes and thrive in an ever changing ecosystem.

Read the full article here:https://www.business-reporter.co.uk/2018/11/29/a-licence-for-new-iot-revenue-streams/?getcat=38gsc.tab=0

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is distributed with The Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Telegraph and City AM, each of our publications reaches an average of 1.5 million people.

Our content is also published through the Business Reporter and TEISS websites, which includes video debates, online articles, and digital magazines. This content is meant to deliver news and analysis on the issues that are affecting businesses to our global audience. In addition to publications, Business Reporter hosts conferences, breakfasts meetings, and exclusive summits.

These events bring together some of the most influential decision makers and innovators in modern business. These exclusive events for business leaders complement the content and direction of editorial projects, allowing them to have direct contact with their readers.

Above all, Business Reporter's commitment is to make meaningful analysis for every business owner. Whether individuals are running a small business, the head of a local company or an executive in a multinational corporation, there will be something for them at Business Reporter.