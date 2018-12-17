

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Republican Senator Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., announced Monday he will not seek re-election to a fourth term in the Senate in 2020.



'The people of Tennessee have been very generous, electing me to serve more combined years as Governor and Senator than anyone else from our state,' Alexander said in a statement. 'I am deeply grateful, but now it is time for someone else to have that privilege.



'I have gotten up every day thinking that I could help make our state and country a little better, and gone to bed most nights thinking that I have,' he added. 'I will continue to serve with that same spirit during the remaining two years of my term.'



Alexander, who currently serves as Chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, co-authored a recently signed bill intended to address the opioid crisis in the U.S.



Retiring Senator Bob Corker's, R-Tenn., seat was seen as a potential pick-up opportunity for Democrats in last month's elections, although Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., handily defeated Democratic former Tennessee Governor Phil Bredesen.



