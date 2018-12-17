The "Europe Wi-Fi Analytics Market By Component (Solutions and Services), By Deployment Type (On-Premise and Cloud), By Location (Indoor and Outdoor), By Application, By Industry, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe Wi-Fi analytics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 27% during the forecast period, on the back of growth in e-commerce retail market and increasing adoption of new and advanced technologies.

Growing digital transformation initiatives, increasing spending on big data and analytics by various governments, surging IoT adoption across various industries, and increasing acceptance of shared data ecosystem concept across various retail stores, enterprises, etc., are among the key factors expected to positively influence the region's Wi-Fi analytics market during the forecast period.

Europe Wi-Fi Analytics Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of Wi-Fi Analytics market in Europe:

Wi-Fi Analytics Market Size, Share Forecast

Segmental Analysis By Component (Solutions and Services), By Deployment Type (On-Premise and Cloud), By Location (Indoor and Outdoor), By Application, By Industry, By Country

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends Emerging Opportunities

Some of the major players operating in Europe Wi-Fi analytics market are

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Fortinet, Inc.

Arris International



Cloud4Wi, Inc.

Purple Wi-Fi

Skyfii Limited

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market Overview

5. Europe Wi-Fi Analytics Market Landscape

6. Europe Wi-Fi Analytics Market Outlook

7. United Kingdom Wi-Fi Analytics Market Outlook

8. Germany Wi-Fi Analytics Market Outlook

9. France Wi-Fi Analytics Market Outlook

10. Italy Wi-Fi Analytics Market Outlook

11. Spain Wi-Fi Analytics Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics

13. Market Trends Developments

14. Competitive Landscape

15. Strategic Recommendations

