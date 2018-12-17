The "Europe Wi-Fi Analytics Market By Component (Solutions and Services), By Deployment Type (On-Premise and Cloud), By Location (Indoor and Outdoor), By Application, By Industry, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Europe Wi-Fi analytics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 27% during the forecast period, on the back of growth in e-commerce retail market and increasing adoption of new and advanced technologies.
Growing digital transformation initiatives, increasing spending on big data and analytics by various governments, surging IoT adoption across various industries, and increasing acceptance of shared data ecosystem concept across various retail stores, enterprises, etc., are among the key factors expected to positively influence the region's Wi-Fi analytics market during the forecast period.
Europe Wi-Fi Analytics Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of Wi-Fi Analytics market in Europe:
- Wi-Fi Analytics Market Size, Share Forecast
- Segmental Analysis By Component (Solutions and Services), By Deployment Type (On-Premise and Cloud), By Location (Indoor and Outdoor), By Application, By Industry, By Country
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends Emerging Opportunities
Some of the major players operating in Europe Wi-Fi analytics market are
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
- Fortinet, Inc.
- Arris International
- Cloud4Wi, Inc.
- Purple Wi-Fi
- Skyfii Limited
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market Overview
5. Europe Wi-Fi Analytics Market Landscape
6. Europe Wi-Fi Analytics Market Outlook
7. United Kingdom Wi-Fi Analytics Market Outlook
8. Germany Wi-Fi Analytics Market Outlook
9. France Wi-Fi Analytics Market Outlook
10. Italy Wi-Fi Analytics Market Outlook
11. Spain Wi-Fi Analytics Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
13. Market Trends Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
15. Strategic Recommendations
