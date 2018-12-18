UST Global Awarded 'Top Employers in the APAC for 2019' by the Top Employers Institute

PENANG, Malaysia, December 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has been awarded the prestigious 'Top Employers in the APAC for 2019' certification for its India, Malaysia and Philippines location. The Top Employers Institute announced the results of its annual research into a large number of employers and their employee conditions around the world.

UST Global earned the certification as a Top Employer as its employee offerings across all measured criteria surpassed the required level. The Top Employers Institute assessed UST Global's employee offerings around Talent Strategy, Leadership Development, Workforce Planning, Career & Succession Management, On-Boarding, Compensation & Benefits, Learning & Development, Culture, and Performance Management.

The Top Employers Institute is an independent organization which uncovers the employee offerings of significant employers around the world, measuring them against the international standard. In essence, only the world's leading employers become certified as Top Employers. Since 1991, they have certified more than 1300 companies in 115 countries impacting more than 5 Million employees.

To further reinforce the validity of the process, it was independently audited by Grant Thornton, a world-leading audit, tax and advisory firm, meaning this has verified UST Global's outstanding employee conditions and earned them a coveted spot among a select group of certified Top Employers.

Manu Gopinath, Chief People Officer, UST Global, added, "The Top Employers Certification is a testimony of our commitment to optimize, develop and work with employees to become an even better employer. Our employees are our inherent brand ambassadors. We are excited to receive the Top Employer certificate for our India, Malaysia and Philippines locations."

The 'Top Employers in the APAC for 2019' certification for UST Global's India, Malaysia and Philippines location follows the recent achievement of 'Top Employers in the US for 2018' certification.

