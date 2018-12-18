MUSE Global Launches International Franchise Opportunity

Successful plant-based, sustainable learning program for children announces plans for international expansion

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MUSE Global, a leader in innovative early childhood education, announced today it is now offering franchise opportunities throughout the United States and internationally. The Southern California-based schools, founded by James Cameron, Suzy Amis Cameron, and Rebecca Amis, provide effective, passion-based learning on sustainable campuses, instilling values of self-efficacy and respect for one another and the planet.

"MUSE began because I wanted a genuine educational experience for my children that nurtured their passions and truly engaged their curiosities," said Suzy Amis Cameron, cofounder of MUSE Global. "With my sister Rebecca's help, we have been able to cultivate and deliver a truly unique experience that focuses on the child, the community and the planet. We've always dreamed of offering this amazing program to children around the world, and now we can through our franchise opportunities."

The MUSE program is a passion-based learning model that enhances communication and interconnection among students ages 2.3 through kindergarten. MUSE understands that children have varied learning habits and communication styles and that traditional learning programs can often overlook some of these intricacies. It also places a priority on sustainability as a core value, providing 100 percent organic, plant-based lunch programs.

Educators and prospective business owners around the world who invest in MUSE have the opportunity to expand this innovative learning experience and make it available to children in their communities. A MUSE School franchise, dedicated to helping children explore their passions while learning core academics, offers many specialist educational programs such as Seed-to-Table, Maker Space and World Languages.

"One of the five pillars of our communication model is to create equity across children with various personality types, interests and passions," said Rebecca Amis, cofounder and chief innovation officer of MUSE Global. "As an educator, it's inspiring for me to motivate and communicate with students in alignment with their identified personalities. Now as the MUSE family grows, we'll be able to impact even more children around the world and create positive change for our communities - and the planet - through meaningful and engaging education."

For more information about franchise opportunities or enrollment a MUSE Global School, please visit https://www.museglobal.org/

About MUSE GLOBAL

MUSE GLOBAL is an international child-centered educational system offering effective, innovative and passion-based learning experiences within a plant-based, sustainable environment. Founded in 2005 as MUSE School by James Cameron, Suzy Amis Cameron and Rebecca Amis, the school quickly grew to two campuses and has now relaunched as MUSE Global, an international franchise system dedicated to sharing its vision of educating and inspiring our future leaders to live consciously with themselves, with one another and with the planet. To learn more about MUSE Global, enrollment and franchise opportunities, please visit https://www.museglobal.org/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Orange Orchard

865-977-1973

hripley@orangeorchardpr.com