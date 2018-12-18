

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - South Korean conglomerate LG Electronics Inc. (LGEPF.OB, LGEJY.OB, LGEIY.OB, LGEAF.OB) plans to begin selling big-screen TVs in 2019 that can be rolled up and put away like a poster, Bloomberg reported citing a person familiar with the matter.



At the touch of a button, the envisioned 65-inch TVs will retract automatically like a garage door. The TVs will sport organic light-emitting diode or OLED screens, which produce crisper images and fold more easily than traditional LCD or liquid-crystal display panels, the report noted.



LG showed off the rollable screen technology earlier this year, while its first commercial release in TVs is expected in 2019. A prototype of the television displayed at LG's research center in Seoul can be rolled up and stuffed into a box when not in use.



With the rollable and OLED televisions, the company expects to revive its consumer electronics business which is struggling with price declines and stiffening Chinese competition.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX