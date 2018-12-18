Powermat Unveils New Flexible Wireless Charging Experience With AgileInductive Technology

TEL AVIV, Israel, December 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

First wireless charging technology that can be placed on or below the table, bringing flexible and easy-to-use technology to more customers around the globe

Powermat is excited to offer the reference design of AgileInductive technology, a flexible wireless charging platform that will make it easier than ever for businesses and home users to enjoy a seamless inductive charging experience with no drilling or screws required.

Placing the transmitter on the table, will have it function as a regular wireless charging pad. Placing the transmitter below the table and a sticker on top enables through-surface magnetic inductive charging. The transmitter is not permanent on the table and can be moved when needed. The end-result is a sleek and clean solution -- no cords, unsightly hardware or drill holes.

AgileInductive technology brings all the benefits of Powermat's technology including fast charging (up to 15W) and compatibility with all wireless charging standards, including Qi, Apple 7.5W, Samsung Fast Charge and other fast charging capabilities. To support the unique through-surface range (for surfaces up to 1.2" thick), technology comes with built-in protections such as voltage, current & thermal protections, and advanced FOD calibration and tracking.

"As the leader and pioneer in wireless charging technology, Powermat is fiercely working on developing new wireless charging technologies, staying ahead-of-the-curve to support new use cases," said Elad Dubzinski, Powermat CEO. "Powermat has always focused on making wireless charging available to everyone. With AgileInductive, we're bringing advanced through-surface inductive technology, while creating a simple and user-friendly experience."

For the hospitality market, Powermat is also proud to announce the new generation of the surface integrated wireless charger, Charging Spot 3.1 Rev B. Based on the durable design we know & love, Charging Spot 3.1 Rev B is Qi certified and includes fast charging (up to 15W and extendable up to 40W for supported receivers), universal support for all wireless charging standards, BLE based connectivity and over-the-air updates providing future upgrades to support new functionalities.

To learn more about Powermat's AgileInductive technology, please visit https://www.powermat.com/technology/agileinductive.

About Powermat

Powermat is the wireless charging pioneer and leader, provider of the largest wireless charging network in the world, and the forefront of inductive wireless charging technology development. Powermat owns the Intellectual Property of essential elements in induction wireless charging, creating future-proof technology. OEM providers of mobile phones, automotive, computing and more, can rely on Powermat for the most advanced wireless charging technology. Supported by our market leader partners such as Starbucks, Samsung, General Motors & Flex, we can all live life at 100%. For more information, please visit http://www.powermat.com.

