

OVERLAND PARK (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) and Sprint Corp. (S) announced late Monday that they have successfully received approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States or CFIUS for their proposed merger transaction.



Additionally, the U.S. Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, and Department of Defense, collectively referred to as Team Telecom, submitted a filing with the FCC that it has reviewed the transaction pertaining to potential national security, law enforcement, and public safety issues. Team Telecom confirmed it has no objections to the merger and has withdrawn its request to defer action on the transaction.



The completion of the combination remains subject to regulatory approvals and certain other customary closing conditions, and is expected to occur during the first half of 2019.



John Legere, Chief Executive Officer of T-Mobile, said, 'These approvals assure the strong partnership both companies have with the U.S. government will continue with the New T-Mobile. We look forward to continuing our discussions with the remaining regulatory agencies reviewing our transaction to share our story and subsequently achieve similar positive results.'



In late October, T-Mobile US received shareholder approval for the proposed merger with Sprint.



