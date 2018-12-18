sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 18.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,32 Euro		+0,02
+6,60 %
WKN: A0MR3W ISIN: GB00B1VYCH82 Ticker-Symbol: TCG 
Aktie:
Branche
Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
THOMAS COOK GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
THOMAS COOK GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,302
0,32
09:01
0,305
0,315
09:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG
ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG13,200,00 %
THOMAS COOK GROUP PLC0,32+6,60 %