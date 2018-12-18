AND International Publishers: AND signs important agreement with an OEM's subsidiary

The signed contract will contribute substantially to the further development of MapFusion to create unprecedented rich, accurate and affordable HD Maps.

With this agreement AND follows the trend in the automotive sector of more and more vehicles getting connected to the Internet and equipped with advanced sensors. Map and location data are essential for autonomous driving. The conventional way of creating maps no longer fulfills the requirements of autonomous driving. AND's MapFusion not only ensures an unprecedented richness and accuracy of map data, but also delivers it at substantially lower costs.

About AND

AND is one of only four companies that offer worldwide proprietary digital map data and the only independent one. AND thereby focuses on innovative map data technologies to create better and more relevant map data.

Dit persbericht bevat voorwetenschap ('insider information') in de zin van Artikel 7(1) van de EU Verordening richtlijn betreffende marktmisbruik.

