TESSI: Publishes timetable for sale of CPoR Devises

On 4 June 2018, Tessi published a release announcing the signing of an agreement with Loomis for the sale of CPoR Devises, in which Tessi currently holds an 80% equity stake with the remaining 20% held by Crédit Agricole SA.

As CPoR Devises is a credit institution, its disposal is subject to a non-opposition decision by the European Central Bank, on the recommendation of the French Prudential Supervision Authority (ACPR). This decision was obtained on 17 December 2018.

This removes the last hurdle to the completion of this transaction, which is expected to be closed over the next few weeks.

About Tessi

· Tessi is the No. 1 document processing specialist in France

· Listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B - ISIN code - FR0004529147 - Ticker: TES

· Head office in Grenoble, France (38)

· Created in 1971 and acquired by Pixel Holding on January 12, 2017

· European leader in information flow management and cheque receipt and processing

· French No. 1 in managing deferred promotional operations



