Voltalia SA Voltalia starts a share buyback program and confirms its confidence in its prospects 18-Dec-2018 / 07:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), international player in renewable energies, announces the start of its share buyback program. This share buyback program is being launched pursuant to the authorization granted by shareholders during the May 24, 2018 Annual General Meeting and is the opportunity for the management team to reaffirm its confidence in its ability to reach the 2020 targets and, beyond, in the Group's strong and profitable growth prospects. In fact, Voltalia announced on September 4 that its 1 GW target was now secured thanks to recent wins in Brazil, Africa and in France. The Group will then have an installed base allowing to benefit from significant economies of scale, further increased by services delivered to third-party clients. "Confident in our prospects, we are taking advantage of current market conditions and the exceptionally low share price to start this share buyback program. Limited in size, this program will notably enable to cover most of our 2016 and 2018 performance share plans, while preserving the interests of all of our shareholders" comments Sébastien Clerc, Chief Executive Officer of Voltalia. Voltalia has signed today a share buyback agreement with an investment service provider, authorizing it to purchase shares on the stock exchange on dates deemed appropriate. Next on the agenda: Q4 revenues on January 23, 2019 About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com [1]) · Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Company produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydro and biomass power plants; it owns a total installed capacity of 524 MW as of today. · Voltalia is also a service provider, assisting its investor clients active in renewables at each project stages, from conception to operation and maintenance. · With over 490 employees in 18 countries over 4 continents, Voltalia is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients. · Voltalia has been listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris since July 2014 (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is a component stock of the Enternext Tech 40 index and the CAC Mid&Small index. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia Actifin Chief Administrative Officer: Marie de Press Contact: J. Jullia Lauzon +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11 Investor Relations: invest@voltalia.com +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: PDF-VENG Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=DLAHXSBHPB [2] Language: English Company: Voltalia SA 84 boulevard de Sébastopol 75003 Paris France E-mail: invest@voltalia.com Internet: www.voltalia.com ISIN: FR0011995588 Euronext Ticker: VLTSA AMF Category: Description of the buyback programme End of Announcement EQS News Service 759277 18-Dec-2018 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=db0be3e415898aded86369a9fafd9eeb&application_id=759277&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e4f2bca341a6290449dd007cce533af9&application_id=759277&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

