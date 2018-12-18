REDDE PLC - Trading Statement

•News Release•

Issue Date: Tuesday 18 December 2018

Redde plc ('Redde' or 'Group')

Trading Update - Growth continues

Current Trading

The Redde Board is pleased to announce that the Group's positive start to the year that we referred to in our full year results announcement on 6 September and AGM statement on 24 October 2018 has carried through into December.

Sales again show an increase over the corresponding period last year reflecting continued growth in trading volumes and as a consequence, trading profits are ahead of the corresponding period last year.

Results for the 6 months to 31 December 2018

The Board expects to announce the results for the 6 months to 31 December 2018 on Wednesday 27 February 2019.

For further information, contact: Redde plc Tel: 01225 321134 Martin Ward, Chief Executive Officer Stephen Oakley, Chief Financial Officer Cenkos Securities plc (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker) Tel: 0207 397 8900 Harry Hargreaves Mark Connelly N+1 Singer Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker) Tel:0207 496 3000 Mark Taylor Square1 Consulting Tel: 0207 929 5599 David Bick

Notes for Editors:

About Redde plc:

Founded in 1992 and working predominantly with insurance companies, insurance brokers, prestige motor dealerships, and large national fleet owners the Group provides a range of accident management, incident management and legal services.

The Group is one of the market leaders in its fields of business; it delivers accident management solutions to motorists ensuring that they remain mobile until their own vehicles are repaired or until they are put in a position to obtain a replacement and it provides legal services ensuring that they are properly compensated for their injuries and losses. Legal services also include wills and probate, family law, clinical negligence and employer and public liability law advice.

The name Redde is associated, in Latin, with the concept of restoration.