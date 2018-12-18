Curetis' Subsidiary Ares Genetics Teams Up with Leading Global Pharma Company in Fight Against Antibiotic Resistance





Strategic collaboration agreement with Sandoz to develop digital anti-infectives platform

Collaboration leverages Ares Genetics' antibiotic resistance database ARESdb

Short-term focus on repurposing existing antibiotics to treat infections with multi drug resistant pathogens

Vienna, Austria, Holzgerlingen, Germany and Amsterdam, The Netherlands; December 18, 2018; published at 08:00 am CET - Curetis N.V. (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, "Curetis"), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Ares Genetics GmbH signed a collaboration agreement with Sandoz to leverage Ares Genetics' database on the genetics of antibiotic resistance, ARESdb, and the ARES Technology Platform for Sandoz' anti-infective portfolio.

Under the agreement, the companies intend to develop a digital anti-infectives platform combining established microbiology laboratory methods with advanced bioinformatics and artificial intelligence methods to support drug development and life cycle management. The collaboration in the short- to mid-term aims at rapidly and cost-effectively re-purposing existing antibiotics and designing value-added medicines with the objective of expanding indication areas and overcoming antibiotic resistance, in particular in infections with bacteria that already developed resistance against multiple treatment options. Longer-term, the platform is expected to inform the development of novel anti-infectives that are less prone to encounter resistance and thereby preserve antibiotics as an effective treatment option.

The collaboration agreement covers the first phases of the collaboration with Sandoz providing certain R&D funding to Ares Genetics. Further financial details were not disclosed.

"Together with Sandoz, we are working on informing drug positioning and life cycle management using big data and artificial intelligence approaches in combination with experimental data and our extensively curated reference database on antibiotic resistance", said Dr. Andreas Posch, Managing Director & CEO of Ares Genetics. "We believe that our approach can substantially and cost-effectively help in overcoming antibiotic resistance with existing drugs as well as developing new drugs that are less prone to encounter resistance."

"The collaboration between Sandoz and Ares Genetics is a great example how the Curetis Group expanded its offerings for pharmaceutical industry partners in the anti-infectives space", explained Dr. Achim Plum, Chief Business Officer of Curetis and Managing Director of Ares Genetics. "Our offerings range from data-driven approaches to antimicrobial drug development and life cycle management by Ares Genetics to customized rapid diagnostic test panels for enhanced clinical trial enrollment and companion diagnostics based on Curetis' Unyvero Platform."

The spread of antibiotic resistance, particularly among pathogens that are resistant to multiple drugs is one of the key challenges of global healthcare systems. It is currently estimated to cause 700,000 deaths worldwide and projected to claim more lives than cancer by 2050 if no decisive action is taken. Indiscriminate use of antibiotics in healthcare and agriculture is seen as major causes of the rapid emergence of resistance even against novel drugs. Approaches to fight antibiotic resistance include a more targeted and informed use of available antibiotics through rapid diagnostics, repurposing and novel combinations, as well as the development of antibiotics that are less prone to encounter resistance. To counteract antibiotic resistance, Ares Genetics has recently launched the ARES&CO Pharma Partnering Program supported by the Vienna Business Agency, as well as the The Digital Microbe R&D Program supported by the Austrian Research Promotion Agency (FFG).

###

About Curetis and Ares Genetics

Curetis N.V.'s (Euronext: CURE) goal is to become a leading provider of innovative solutions for molecular microbiology diagnostics designed to address the global challenge of diagnosing severe infectious diseases and identifying antibiotic resistances in hospitalized patients.

Curetis' Unyvero System is a versatile, fast and highly automated molecular diagnostic platform for easy-to-use, cartridge-based solutions for the comprehensive and rapid detection of pathogens and antimicrobial resistance markers in a range of severe infectious disease indications. Results are available within hours, a process that can take days or even weeks if performed with standard diagnostic procedures, and thereby facilitates improved patient outcomes, stringent antibiotic stewardship and health economic benefits. Unyvero in vitro diagnostic (IVD) products are marketed in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the U.S.

Curetis' wholly owned subsidiary Ares Genetics GmbH offers next-generation solutions for infectious disease diagnostics and therapeutics. The ARES Technology Platform combines the world's most comprehensive database on the genetics of antimicrobial resistances, ARESdb, with advanced bioinformatics and artificial intelligence.

For further information, please visit www.ares-genetics.com and www.curetis.com.

Legal Disclaimer

This announcement contains inside information. This is a public announcement pursuant to article 17 paragraph 1 of the European Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014).

This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor to subscribe for securities and neither this document nor any part of it should form the basis of any investment decision in Curetis.

The information contained in this press release has been carefully prepared. However, Curetis bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the correctness and completeness of the information provided herein. Curetis does not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or for other reasons.

This press release includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will," or "should" and include statements Curetis makes concerning the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Curetis' actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. Curetis undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Curetis' Contact Details

Curetis GmbH

Max-Eyth-Str. 42

71088 Holzgerlingen, Germany

Tel. +49 7031 49195-10

pr@curetis.comor ir@curetis.com

www.curetis.com



Ares Genetics' Contact Details

Ares Genetics GmbH

Karl-Farkas-Gasse 18

1030 Vienna, Austria

Tel. +43 1 361 8880 10

contact@ares-genetics.com

www.ares-genetics.com

Curetis International Media & Investor Inquiries

akampion

Dr. Ludger Wess / Ines-Regina Buth

Managing Partners

info(@)akampion.com

Tel. +49 40 88 16 59 64

Tel. +49 30 23 63 27 68

Curetis U.S. Media & Investor Inquiries

The Ruth Group

Lee Roth

lroth@theruthgroup.com

Tel. +1 646 536 7012

Attachment