FXCM Group and DGCX Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on New FX Products

LONDON and DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 18, 2018 ("FXCM Group" or "FXCM"), a leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading, bitcoin and related services, together with The Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange ("DGCX") today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), agreeing to collaborate on launching new and innovative products on the DGCX Exchange.

Les Male, Chief Executive Officer of DGCX, stated: "It is our aim to ensure that we continue to offer our members and market participants truly innovative contracts, backed by our state of the art technology and Clearing House. These contracts must appeal to not only our international participants, but also to local banks and trading houses too. This MOU with FXCM is the first step in developing ever more pioneering contracts contributing to the DGCX's global offerings allowing us to cross-pollinate each other's diverse client base."

Mario Sanchez-Wandemberg, Managing Director, FXCM Group, noted: "This partnership will expand both companies' footprint in this region and will allow its members to experience the many benefits of trading with DGCX. With FXCM's long history and expertise as one of the world's leading FX and CFD brokers, working alongside Dubai's first commodity derivatives exchange, we know that we can create new innovative product offerings and are enthusiastic on the many possibilities. We look forward to sharing them with the market in the future."



Les Male, CEO of DGCX, signed the agreement at the FXCM Group headquarters in London on Tuesday December 4th with Mario Sanchez, Managing Directors and Global Head of FXCM Pro Sales.

About FXCM: FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

Trading Forex/CFD's on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors as you could sustain losses in excess of deposits. Leverage can work against you. The products are intended for retail, professional and eligible counterparty clients. For clients who maintain account, inclusive of all EU branches, FXCM Australia Pty. Limited , FXCM South Africa, any affiliates of aforementioned firms, or other firms within the FXCM group of companies [collectively the "FXCM Group"], carefully consider your financial situation and experience level. If you decide to trade products offered by FXCM Australia Pty. Limited, Product Disclosure Statement , and Terms of Business . The FXCM Group may provide general commentary which is not intended as investment advice and must not be construed as such. Seek advice from a separate financial advisor. The FXCM Group assumes no liability for errors, inaccuracies or omissions; does not warrant the accuracy, completeness of information, text, graphics, links or other items contained within these materials. Read and understand the Terms and Conditions on the FXCM Group's websites prior to taking further action. Read full disclaimer.

About DGCX: Established in 2005, DGCX is the region's leading derivatives exchange and the only one allowing global participants to trade, clear and settle transactions within the Gulf region. The Exchange has played a pioneering role in developing the regional market for derivatives and financial infrastructure. DGCX is an electronic commodity and currency derivatives exchange with over 175 members from across the globe, offering futures and options contracts covering the precious metals, energy, equities and currency sectors. DGCX is a subsidiary of DMCC

DGCX also owns and operates the region's largest and only multi-asset Clearing House - Dubai Commodities Clearing Corporation (DCCC). DCCC is federally regulated by the Securities & Commodities Authority (SCA) and is recognized as a Third-Country CCP by European Securities Markets Authority (ESMA) with over 80 clearers from across the globe. For more information: www.dccc.co.ae

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/13a87f07-a33d-4411-b83f-9ab5f6b5ed28