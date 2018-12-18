Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: StartupToken receives inward investment from one of the world's major investment funds in blockchain 18-Dec-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 18 December 2018 COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Portfolio Update StartupToken receives inward investment from one of the world's major investment funds in blockchain Coinsilium Group Limited (NEX:COIN), the blockchain venture builder, advisor and investor that finances and manages the development of early-stage blockchain technology companies, is pleased to announce an important development for its investee company StartupToken Ltd ("StartupToken") in which Coinsilium announced in November 2017 that it had acquired a 30% holding. Highlights: · In November 2017 Coinsilium announced it had acquired a 30% holding in StartupToken Ltd at a valuation of circa GBP1.2 million; · StartupToken is a Gibraltar-registered hyper accelerator helping entrepreneurs in the blockchain space to grow their projects into successful startups; · Blockwater Capital, a leading South-Korea digital asset investment fund, and one of the world's major investment funds in blockchain, has now acquired 7.4% of StartupToken for total consideration of GBP193,548.39, valuing StartupToken at GBP2.6 million; · Coinsilium welcomes this investment in StartupToken from Blockwater, who share a complementary investment approach to Coinsilium as illustrated by previous co-investments in RSK Labs (now RIF Labs) and Bundle Network; · The implied valuation of StartupToken on the Blockwater investment, at GBP2.6 million, represents a 116% increase on Coinsilium's own investment in November 2017; · As a result, Coinsilium's seed capital investment in November 2017 of GBP360,905, is now worth GBP722,222, an increase of 100% compared to the original investment; The uplift in valuation since the announcement of Coinsilium purchasing shares in StartupToken, illustrates the strong progress made by StartupToken in the preceding 12 months and demonstrates that the business is well positioned to take advantage of the growing blockchain and crypto communities across a key blockchain territory of Asia. Following this latest round of investment, Coinsilium's equity shareholding in StartupToken will stand at 27.8%. Commenting, Yacine Terai, CEO of StartupToken, said: "We are delighted to receive the support from one of the world's major investment funds in blockchain, reaffirming our progress to date. StartupToken's East Asia roadshows for its clients have been a particularly impressive source of growth, and one that has enabled us to gain a foothold in a crucial region which holds significant promise for the future of blockchain technology development. We are also naturally grateful for Coinsilium's early investment and the confidence they have shown in StartupToken." Adding, Eddy Travia, Chief Executive of Coinsilium, commented: "We have already stated that we have been greatly impressed by the speed at which StartupToken has been able to gain a strong presence in the industry and today's investment by one of the world's major investment funds in blockchain is a good way to finish off a highly active 2018. We believe Blockwater, with its impressive portfolio of blockchain investments, is a great addition to StartupToken's equity holders. Blockchain technology is set to enter a new era in 2019, with many industry experts expecting the technology to be more widely adopted by mainstream companies, charities and financial organizations. There are promising technological advances in other sectors that will allow blockchain to play a more prominent role in everyday life." The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. For further information, please contact: Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7785 381089 Coinsilium Group Limited Eddy Travia, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0) 20 3889 4312 Coinsilium Group Limited www.coinsilium.com [1] Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl +44 (0) 207 469 0930 Peterhouse Capital Limited (NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser) Nick Emerson +44 (0) 1483 413 500 SI Capital Limited (Broker) Notes to Editors: About Coinsilium Coinsilium is a blockchain venture builder, advisor and investor that finances and manages the development of early-stage blockchain technology companies. It does this through its consortium of top-tier investors, industry thought leaders and executive managers. Coinsilium's focus is on driving innovation in fintech and blockchain technologies, enabling businesses to take advantage of growth opportunities. Coinsilium also provides advisory services to companies planning token generation events. Coinsilium shares are traded on NEX Exchange Growth Market, the primary market for unlisted securities operated by NEX Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. For further information about Coinsilium please visit www.coinsilium.com [2] About StartupToken StartupToken is a Gibraltar-registered hyper accelerator helping entrepreneurs in the blockchain space to grow their projects into successful startups. StartupToken helps its clients reach the necessary level of engagement with their communities worldwide thanks to a full-service package including legal and technical support, token economics and modelling, compliance, events organisation and growth hacking. For further information about StartupToken please visit startuptoken.com About Blockwater Capital Blockwater Capital is a leading digital asset fund (DAF) that focuses on bringing blockchain enabled projects to real world application. 