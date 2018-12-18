DJ Urban Exposure plc: Interim results for the period from 10 April 2018 (incorporation) to 30 September 2018

Urban Exposure plc (UEX) Urban Exposure plc: Interim results for the period from 10 April 2018 (incorporation) to 30 September 2018 18-Dec-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 18 December 2018 Urban Exposure plc Interim results for the period from 10 April 2018 (incorporation) to 30 September 2018 Urban Exposure Plc ("the Company") and its subsidiaries (together "the Group" or "Urban Exposure"), a specialist residential development financier and asset manager, today announces its unaudited Group financial results for the period from 10 April 2018 (the date of incorporation) to 30 September 2018 ("the Period"), following its admission to AIM on 9 May 2018 ("IPO"). The Group's financial year ends on 31 December each year and, accordingly, the period to 30 June is the half-year period in each year for which interim results will be prepared going forward. These interim results, are being published in accordance with AIM Rule 18. The Group will publish its inaugural audited financial results for the period from 10 April 2018 to 31 December 2018 before 30 June 2019. Highlights · As at 30 September 2018, funding of GBP168.4 million had been committed across seven loans. GBP62.1 million of cash had been deployed in respect of these seven loans, being 41% of the GBP150 million capital raised in the IPO. · On 27 July 2018, the Group announced that it had closed its first managed account, a partnership agreement with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR) with exclusivity, and with a value of GBP165 million (of which the Group co-invested GBP15m). · The loss for the period was GBP3.1 million, which includes exceptional costs of GBP0.6 million and share-based expenses of GBP0.3 million. · Interim dividend of 0.83 pence per ordinary share Financial Highlights Revenue: GBP0.6m Loss before tax: GBP(3.1)m Basic loss per share: (2.25)p Dividend per share: 0.83p Net assets: GBP155.5m Cash on balance sheet: GBP80.4m A copy of the Interim Report will shortly be available on the Company's website at www.urbanexposureplc.com [1] Enquiries: Urban Exposure plc Tel: +44 (0) 845 643 2173 Randeesh Sandhu, CEO Liberum Capital Limited (Nominated Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000 Adviser and Sole Broker) Neil Patel Gillian Martin Jonathan Wilkes-Green Louis Davies MHP Communications (Financial Public Tel: +44 (0) 20 3128 8540 Relations) Barnaby Fry Charlie Barker Patrick Hanrahan Sophia Samaras CEO STATEMENT I am pleased to announce our inaugural set of Group interim results, covering the period from 10th April 2018 to 30 September 2018. Following our successful IPO in May this year, we have been delighted with the response from our key stakeholders, in particular - our borrowers, funders and employees. As at 30 September 2018, the Group had written GBP168.4 million of new loans and secured GBP150 million of external funding via a partnership agreement with KKR. More importantly, the pipeline for the Group on both sides of the business - the direct lending division and the asset management division - that has been generated post-IPO is consistent with our expectations at listing. We are pleased with the quality of our loan book. The Loan to Value ("LTV") levels offer better credit protection, being 8-10 percentage points lower than anticipated, at a weighted average of 60.3%. We have been able to negotiate conservative pre-sales levels which also offer enhanced risk mitigation. In addition, funding commitments that are both secured and in the pipeline are at a significant quantum. Our unlevered gross returns on the seven loans written within the Period remain in line with the business plan at IPO. In furtherance of the Group's strategy of growing the asset management business, a number of these loans will be sold to the KKR partnership structure, or will utilise other syndication arrangements thereby freeing up the Group's capital for new loans. 'Loan-on-loan' credit lines (whereby our lending commitments are matched by equivalent commitments from a third party) are progressing with a number of institutions, at least one of which is expected to close before 31 December 2018, whilst additional syndication partnership opportunities are also at an advanced stage. We have increased our headcount to help execute the enhanced deal pipeline and asset management relationships, and I am delighted with how the entire expanded team has stepped up to achieving our targets and the new reporting and governance requirements of being a listed company. Accounting for Minimum Earnings All loans and investments in partnership vehicles will be accounted for on a Fair Value Basis under the requirements of International Financial Reporting Standard 9. The structure of our business model going forward is such that loans are typically on balance sheet at origination but are thereafter transferred into the asset management side of the business, whilst maintaining a portion of the capital commitment. This structure allows the Group to continue its participation in the loans by virtue of its co-investment, and to free up capital to originate new loans to our borrowers. Each loan originated by the Group includes a Minimum Earnings Clause ("MEC"). MECs set a floor on the earnings of each loan originated by the Group by guaranteeing a minimum return, regardless of the draw-down profile or an early re-financing of the debt. The projected earnings on each loan originated always exceed the level of any MECs. Following consultations with our Auditors, the Group has concluded that loans should be valued based on their expected cash flow profiles and discounted at a factor equal to the yield of the underlying loan. The effect of this is that no value is attributed to the MECs because, on a Fair Value Basis, forecast cash flows assume that loans follow their anticipated course, thereby excluding the effect of MECs. Projected earnings Below we have set out an indication of minimum and projected earnings for the seven loan commitments written as at 30 September 2018. In order to portray a more realistic representation of earnings, loans that have since been confirmed as moving into an asset management structure are assumed to have been duly transferred, despite the fact that the actual transfer may not yet have taken place. To not do so would state a level of MEC earnings that was unrealistically high, in that it would fail to reflect the proportion of those earnings that would become due to our co-funders. Based on loan commitments as at 30 September 2018: No of loans: 7 (3 subsequently transferred into asset management structures) Total loan commitments: GBP168.4m (GBP86.2m subsequently to be transferred into asset management structures) Loan commitments by Group: GBP82.2m Projected earnings: GBP11.1m (89% derived from balance sheet deployment) MECs: GBP5.6m (85% derived from balance sheet deployment) The breakdown of income categorisation is two-fold: 1) balance sheet income (this includes projected income for loans and loan commitments on balance sheet at that point in time, plus projected income for the Group's co-investment stake in any asset management structure); 2) asset management income (which is projected fee and 'promote' income from the Group's co-investors). Given that MECs are both contractually secured and legally binding, the Group is in a position to pay its dividend from what is essentially 'covered' income. OPERATING REVIEW During the Period, the Group has deployed approximately 41% of the capital raised, and secured additional third-party funds of GBP150 million. Loss before tax The Group made a loss of GBP3.1 million for the Period. Revenue recognition in the Period was lower than expected due to the draw-down profile of the Group's newly originated loan book being more protracted. This was, in turn, due to higher than anticipated levels of developer equity being contributed to the loans, and a resultant increase in loan book quality. Operating expenses In line with expectations, operating expenses during the Period amounted to GBP3.7 million, consisting mainly of salaries and benefits totalling GBP1.8 million. It also included GBP0.3 million share-based expenses, relating to the costs of the Long-Term Incentive Plan and management share options which were introduced by the Group to motivate and incentivise employees and exceptional costs of GBP0.6 million for professional and consultancy fees relating to listing. Loans As at 30 September 2018, the Group had completed seven loans, bringing total lending commitments to GBP168.4 million. The loans are geographically diversified, covering development projects across the UK, specifically Central London, Greater London, Essex, Buckinghamshire, Cornwall, Nottingham and Wales. These loans, in aggregate, will finance the construction of 598 private residential homes, 86 affordable housing units and c. 26,000 sq ft of commercial real estate (including office space, retail and a hotel). The average weighted term of these loans is 25 months and the weighted

average Loan to Gross Development Value (LTV) is 60 per cent, which is more conservative than initial expectations (between 65 per cent and 75 per cent). Projected returns in respect of these loans remain in line with expectations at IPO. Assets under management Our asset management business has gained momentum since the KKR partnership agreement was confirmed in July 2018. Furthermore, we are actively negotiating with several third parties to raise additional funds to further diversify our asset management operations. The Group is in the process of executing two syndication partner agreements. Loans syndicated to those parties will generate fees for the Group in line with expectations. The Group is also in the late stages of closing a debt financing facility to add gearing to the partnership arrangement with KKR. This is expected to be an initial facility of GBP165 million, with scope to further scale up as required. Strengthening our technology platform We are actively pursuing the development and implementation of loan software that can facilitate our platform to digitise both borrower and funder interactions with the Group. The Group is in negotiations with a technology partner to build a bespoke platform. Share premium cancellation The Group made an application to cancel its share premium account in order to create distributable reserves at the Group level, which would be available to be used primarily for the purpose of paying dividends. The Court approved the application on 24 July 2018. Dividend In accordance with our dividend policy outlined at IPO; · the Board intends to pay a total dividend for the financial Period ended 31 December 2018 of 2.5p per ordinary share · one third of which is payable as an interim dividend which was declared on 17 December 2018 at 0.83 pence · the balance of 1.67 pence is expected to be declared as a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2018 at a later date · 5.0p per Ordinary Share is expected as a dividend for 2019 · The Group will have a progressive dividend policy thereafter. The interim dividend will be paid on 21 January 2019 to those shareholders on the register at the close of business on 28 December 2018. The ex-dividend date is 27 December 2018. Housing market outlook Overall levels of housing market activity remained stable in the 12 months to September 2018. Housing transactions were steady at around 100,000 a month and mortgage approvals for house purchase averaged around 65,000 a month. Nationally, house prices increased by around 3% over this 12-month period. This was similar to the increase in whole economy average earnings. Regionally, house price inflation slowed in London and the south east, but remained steady elsewhere. We continue to focus on housing projects outside of London, in areas of significant housing need. The UK continues to face a chronic housing shortage, with output currently still well below the government's target of building 300,000 homes per annum. The market fundamentals of this housing supply shortfall driving demand for housing also remain - a lack of finance available for developers; a political determination now to address the fundamental issues; and positive economic drivers including rising levels of employment and higher wage growth, coupled with mortgage interest rates remaining at historically low levels and mortgage availability continuing to return to more normal levels. Outlook The Group has a strong balance sheet supported by both a healthy pipeline of lending opportunities and a number of significant potential co-funding relationships that are at an advanced stage of progression. Looking forward we are optimistic for the Group's growth prospects. We have formed a solid foundation from which we expect to generate significant shareholder value in the coming months and years. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2018 10 April 2018 to 30 September 2018 Note GBP000 Finance income 5 606 Total revenue 606 Administrative expenses (3,698) Loss before taxation 4 (3,092) Taxation (charge)/credit 6 - Loss for the period (3,092) Other comprehensive - income/(expense) Total comprehensive expense (3,092) Basic and diluted loss per 7 ( 2.25)p ordinary share All the amounts relate to continuing operations. The notes form an integral part of these financial statements. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2018 Note GBP,000 Non-current assets Investments 9 273 Intangible assets 10 12,468 Loan receivables more than one year 11 64,857 Total non-current assets 77,598 Current assets Trade and other receivables 12 130 Cash and cash equivalents 13 80,435 Total current assets 80,565 Total assets 158,163 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax provision 356 Total non-current liabilities 356 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 14 2,326 Total current liabilities 2,326 Total liabilities 2,682 Net assets 155,481 Equity and reserves Share capital 15 1,700 Share premium 16 - Retained earnings 153,781 Total equity and reserves 155,481 The notes form an integral part of these financial statements. The unaudited condensed financial statements were approved by the board of directors on 17 December 2018 and were signed on its behalf by: Trevor DaCosta Director CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2018 Note Share Share Retained Total capit premi earnings equit al um y GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Balance at 10 April - - - - 2018 Loss for the period - - (3,092) (3,09 2) Share-based payments 17 - - 295 295 Issue of share 15,16 1,700 163,3 - 165,0 capital 00 00 IPO expenses - (6,72 - (6,72 2) 2) Capital reduction 16 - (156, 156,578 - 578) Dividends paid - - - - Balance at 30 September 2018 1,700 - 153,781 155,4 81 CASH FLOW STATEMENT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2018 2018 Note GBP'000 Cash flows from operating activities Loss before taxation (3,092) Adjustments for non-cash items: Amortisation of intangible fixed assets 74 Share-based payments 295 (2,723) Changes in working capital Increase in payables 1,342 Increase in loan receivables (62,127) Increase in other receivables (130) (60,915) Net cash from operating activities (63,638) Cash flows from investing activities Investment during the period (273) Net cash from investing activities (273) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from the issue of share capital 150,000 Share issue expenses (6,722) Receipt from loans 1,068 Dividends paid - Net cash inflow from financing activities 144,346 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 80,435 Cash and cash equivalents at 10 April - Cash and cash equivalents at 30 September 2018 13 80,435 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2018 GENERAL INFORMATION AND BASIS OF PREPARATION 1) General Information Urban Exposure 1 Plc was incorporated on 10 April 2018 as a public limited company in England and Wales with Company registration number 11302859. The Company changed its name to Urban Exposure Plc on 27 April 2018 and its ordinary shares were admitted to trading on AIM on 9 May 2018. The registered office of the Company is 1 Hamilton Mews, London W1J 7HA. The Group's principal activity is the underwriting and management of loans to UK residential developers. The financial statements were approved for issue on 17 December 2018. 2) Accounting policies

2.1 Basis of preparation The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union and in compliance with Companies Act 2006. The consolidated financial statements are presented in Sterling and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand pounds (GBP000) except where otherwise indicated. The financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention, except for financial instruments that are measured at fair value at the end of the reporting period, and in accordance with IAS-34: Interim Financial Reporting. The unaudited interim consolidated condensed financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements. In the application of the Group's accounting policies, the Directors are required to make judgements, estimates and assumptions about the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. The estimates and associated assumptions are based on historical experience and other factors that are considered to be relevant. Actual results may differ from these estimates. The estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognised in the period in which the estimate is revised if the revision affects only that period, or in the period of the revision and future periods if the revision affects both current and future periods. Details of the critical judgements made and key sources of estimation uncertainty are included in the note to which they relate. 2.2 Basis of consolidation The Group's financial statements consolidate the results of Urban Exposure Plc and entities controlled by the Company for the period to 30 September 2018. Control is achieved when the Company controls an entity when it has power over the relevant activities, exposure to variable returns, and the ability to affect those returns through its power over the entity. All the Subsidiaries are consolidated in full from the date of acquisition. All inter-company transactions, balances and unrealised gains and losses on transactions between Group companies are eliminated in full. 2.3 Income recognition Finance income The Group earns interest income on financial assets carried at fair value measured using the fair value through profit and loss method. 2.4 Going concern The Directors have, at the time of approving the financial statements, a reasonable expectation that the Group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. 2.5 Loans and receivables Under IFRS 9, the Group is required to classify and measure financial assets according to the business model within which they are managed and their contractual terms of the cash flows. Financial assets are measured at amortised cost if they are held within a business model whose objective is to hold financial assets in order to collect contractual cash flows, and their contractual cash flows represent solely payments of principal and interest. Financial assets are measured at fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVTOCI") if they are held within a business model whose objective is achieved by both collecting contractual cash flows and selling financial assets, and their contractual cash flows represent solely payments of principal and interest. Other financial assets are measured at fair value through profit and loss ("FVTPL"). The Group has reviewed the business model within which each financial asset is managed and concluded that all the loans from primary operating activities should be measured at the FVTPL. At initial recognition, the Group measures a financial asset at its fair value and any transaction costs are expensed to the profit and loss. 2.6 Intangible assets and goodwill Goodwill Goodwill arising on the acquisition of subsidiaries is measured at cost less accumulated impairment losses. Other intangible assets Other intangible assets include brand names that are acquired by the Group and which have finite useful economic lives are measured at cost less accumulated amortisation and any accumulated impairment losses. Amortisation Amortisation is calculated to write off the cost of intangible assets less their estimated residual values using the straight-line method over their estimated lives, and is generally recognised in profit and loss. Goodwill is not amortised. The estimated useful economic lives for current and comparative periods are as follows: Brand: 10 years Amortisation methods, useful lives and residual values are reviewed at each reporting date and adjusted if appropriate. 2.7 Cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents in the balance sheet include cash in hand, deposits held at call with banks, and other short-term highly liquid investments with a maturity of three months or less at the date of acquisition. 2.8 Employee benefits Share-based payments The fair value of equity-settled share-based payment arrangements granted to employees is recognised as an expense, with a corresponding increase in equity and spread over the vesting period of the plan. The total amount to be expensed is determined by reference to the fair value of the awards made at the grant date, and is adjusted to reflect the number of awards for which the related service and non-market performance conditions are expected to be met, such that the amount ultimately recognised is based on the number of awards that meet the related service and non-market performance conditions at the vesting date. At the date of each statement of financial position, the Group revises its estimate of the number of equity instruments that are expected to become exercisable. It recognises the impact, if any, in the income statement, and a corresponding adjustment is made to equity over the remaining vesting period. The fair value of the awards and ultimate expense are not adjusted on a change in market vesting conditions during the vesting period. Defined contribution plans Obligations for contributions to defined contribution plans are expensed as the related service is provided. 2.9 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share are calculated by dividing profit after tax attributable to equity shareholders of the parent company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period. Diluted earnings per share requires that the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue is adjusted to assume conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. These arise from awards made under share-based incentive schemes. Share awards with performance conditions attaching to them are not considered to be dilutive if the share price on their exercise is above market price. 2.10 Income taxes Current income tax assets and liabilities are measured at the amount expected to be recovered or paid to the taxation authorities. The tax rates and tax laws used to compute the amount are those that are enacted or substantively enacted. Deferred tax is provided on the liability method on temporary differences between the tax bases of assets and liabilities and their carrying amount for financial reporting purposes at the reporting date. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are measured at the rates that are expected to apply in the period when the asset is realised or the liability is settled, based on tax rates (and tax laws) that have been enacted or substantively enacted at the reporting date. 2.11 Provisions and contingencies Provisions are liabilities with uncertainties in the amount or timing of payments. Provisions are recognised if there is a present obligation as a result of past events, if it is probable that an outflow of resources embodying economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation, and if a reliable estimate of the amount of the obligation can be made at the date of the statement of financial position. A contingent liability is a possible obligation that arises from past events or a present obligation that is not recognised as it is not probable that an outflow of resources will be required to settle the obligation or the amount of obligation cannot be measured with sufficient reliability. A contingent liability is disclosed but not recognised. 2.12 Dividend and capital distributions Dividend and capital distributions to the shareholders are recognised in the Group's Financial Statements in the period in which they are declared and appropriately approved. Dividends paid are recognised as a deduction from equity. 2.13 Business combinations Acquisitions of subsidiaries are accounted for using the acquisition method. The cost of the acquisition is measured at the aggregate of the fair values at the date of exchange of assets given, liabilities incurred or assumed, and equity instruments issued by the Group. Acquisition-related costs are recognised in the income statement as incurred. The acquiree's identifiable assets and liabilities are recognised at their fair values at the acquisition date. Goodwill is measured as the excess of the sum of the consideration transferred over the net amounts of identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed at the acquisition date. 2.14 Investments

