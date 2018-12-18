

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDS-B, RDSB.L, RDSA.L, RDS-A) is in talks to buy Endeavor Energy Resources LP for about $8 billion, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter. The amount is said to be much less than the $15 billion the Texas oil producer was expecting to fetch in a sale.



As per the report, Exxon Mobil Corp., Chevron Corp. and ConocoPhillips also weighed bids for Endeavor, but they are no longer interested.



The talks are yet to reach an advanced stage. There are also complications regarding Endeavor Founder Autry Stephens's desire to retain a large quantity of its mineral rights, or ownership of untapped oil entitling him to royalties when drilled, the report said.



Endeavor is also considering going public in 2019.



Endeavor controls drilling rights on more than 300,000 acres of mostly undeveloped land in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico.



