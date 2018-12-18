Acticor Biotech, a clinical stage biotechnology company involved in the acute phase of thrombo-embolic diseases, including stroke and pulmonary embolism, today announced the appointment of Dr Andrea Comenducci MD as Medical Director in charge of clinical R&D and medical affairs.

Dr Comenducci specialises in the cardiovascular field, and his priority will be to lead, with the support of a strengthened clinical team, the current Phase II clinical trial of ACT017, Acticor Biotech's flagship product for acute ischemic stroke.

Dr Comenducci, having originally practised as a general practitioner, has developed international expertise within the pharmaceutical industry in the clinical development of medicinal products, particularly in the cardiovascular field. He was Head of Clinical Trials at Servier-IRIS and Project Leader at Parexel International, before joining Chiesi as Medical Advisor in the respiratory field, then GSK as Head of the Atherosclerosis Project Group. Before joining Acticor Biotech, Dr Comenducci was Medical Director in charge of medical strategy at Unither Pharmaceuticals, where he was also a member of the executive committee.

Dr Gilles Avenard, CEO of Acticor Biotech, said: "We are delighted to welcome Andrea, who specialises in the clinical development of medicinal products on an international scale. He will assist Dr Yannick Pletan, VP and the Company's Chief Medical Officer. Andrea's multidisciplinary expertise, his extensive knowledge of pharmacovigilance and regulatory issues, and more generally his ability to conduct complex projects, will be useful in completing the decisive Phase II trial of ACT017. Andrea will also be in charge of developing new indications."

About ACT017, the Therapeutic Candidate

Acticor is developing ACT017, a humanized Antibody Fragment (Fab). The therapeutic candidate is directed against a novel target of major interest, platelet glycoprotein VI (GPVI), and inhibits its action. Evidence of antithrombotic efficacy of ACT017 and safety of inhibition of GPVI have been established both ex vivo and in vivo. The target is involved in the growth of the thrombus, without impacting the different phases of the physiological haemostasis. This limits the bleeding risk associated with its inhibition.

