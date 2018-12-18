As from January 2, 2019 the following companies will change segment at Nasdaq Nordic. Exchang Orderbook Issuer Long Name ISIN Current New List e Code Segment -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XSTO ADDT B Addtech AB ser. B SE00055681 Mid Cap Large 36 Cap XSTO BEIJ B Beijer Ref AB ser. B SE00111165 Mid Cap Large 08 Cap XSTO BTS B BTS Group AB ser. B SE00008054 Small Cap Mid Cap 26 XSTO COLL Collector AB SE00070480 Large Cap Mid Cap 20 XSTO ENEA Enea AB SE00096972 Small Cap Mid Cap 20 XSTO FOI B Fenix Outdoor CH02422148 Mid Cap Large International AG 87 Cap XSTO FING B Fingerprint Cards AB SE00083742 Large Cap Mid Cap ser. B 50 XSTO LEO LeoVegas AB SE00080919 Large Cap Mid Cap 04 XSTO MVIR B Medivir AB ser. B SE00002732 Mid Cap Small 94 Cap XSTO MIPS MIPS AB SE00092162 Small Cap Mid Cap 78 XSTO NOLA B Nolato AB ser. B SE00001098 Mid Cap Large 11 Cap XSTO OASM Oasmia Pharmaceuticals SE00007223 Small Cap Mid Cap AB 65 XSTO PACT Proact IT Group AB SE00004129 Small Cap Mid Cap 91 XSTO SSM SSM Holding AB SE00096635 Mid Cap Small 11 Cap XSTO VITR Vitrolife AB SE00112052 Mid Cap Large 02 Cap XSTO XANO B XANO Industri AB ser. B SE00099734 Small Cap Mid Cap 49 XHEL AFAGR Afarak Group Oyj FI00098000 Small Cap Mid Cap 98 XHEL ETTE Etteplan Oyj FI00090086 Small Cap Mid Cap 50 XHEL RAP1V Rapala VMC Oyj FI00090073 Mid Cap Small 55 Cap XHEL ROBIT Robit Oyj FI40001500 Mid Cap Small 16 Cap XHEL TLT1V Teleste Oyj FI00090077 Mid Cap Small 28 Cap XCSE HH H+H International B DK00152024 Small Cap Mid Cap 51 XCSE HOEJ A Højgaard Holding A DK00102558 Mid Cap Small 92 Cap XCSE HOEJ B Højgaard Holding B DK00102559 Mid Cap Small 75 Cap XCSE LASP Lån og Spar Bank DK00102015 Small Cap Mid Cap 32 XCSE NKT NKT A/S DK00102876 Large Cap Mid Cap 63 XCSE RTX RTX A/S DK00102671 Small Cap Mid Cap 29 The segment Large Cap includes companies whose shares have a market value of 1 billion euro or more. In the segment Mid Cap companies whose shares have a market value between 150 million euro and 1 billion euro are included and the segment Small Cap includes companies whose shares have a market value of less than 150 millon euro. The next market cap-segment revision will take effect in January 2020 based on market value in November 2019. For further information concerning this exchange notice please call Global Listing Services or Market Research, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB Global Listing Services Market Research Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=703546