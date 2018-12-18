As from 2 January 2019 the following companies will change market cap segment at Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Exchange Orderbook Code Issuer Long Name ISIN Current Segment New List --------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE HH H+H International B DK0015202451 Small Cap Mid Cap XCSE HOEJ A Højgaard Holding A DK0010255892 Mid Cap Small Cap XCSE HOEJ B Højgaard Holding B DK0010255975 Mid Cap Small Cap XCSE LASP Lån og Spar Bank DK0010201532 Small Cap Mid Cap XCSE NKT NKT A/S DK0010287663 Large Cap Mid Cap XCSE RTX RTX A/S DK0010267129 Small Cap Mid Cap The segment Large Cap includes companies whose shares have a market value of 1 billion euro or more. In the segment Mid Cap companies whose shares have a market value between 150 million euro and 1 billion euro are included and the segment Small Cap includes companies whose shares have a market value of less than 150 million euro. The next market cap-segment revision will take effect in January 2020 based on the companies' market value in November 2019. For further information concerning this exchange notice please call Global Listing Services or Market Research, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S Global Listing Services Market Research Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=703415