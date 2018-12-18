SignalFX: SignalFx Embarks on Major European Expansion

Opens new Krakow, Poland Facility, Additional EMEA Offices

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SignalFx, the leader in real-time cloud monitoring for infrastructure, microservices, and applications today announced its expansion in EMEA with the opening of a new research and development and support office in Krakow, Poland in Q1, the addition of regional offices, and the hiring of enterprise software veteran Andy Sadler as General Manager, EMEA. Today's announcement will enable SignalFx to accelerate product development and provide broader global coverage for its customers.

SignalFx offers the only real-time cloud monitoring platform that can identify and directly troubleshoot problems wherever they may lie in today's increasingly complex cloud-native operating environments. Driven by streaming analytics, the platform's unique NoSample tail-based distributed tracing architecture allows users to observe every single transaction - not just a small sample - filtering findings in real-time to help developers rapidly spot issues and initiate fixes before they impact customers.

"Our customers rely on us to help them head off downtime when just a few extra seconds can cause their brands to take a hit," said Leonid Igolnik, Executive Vice President of Engineering for SignalFx. "Our move to dramatically expand our engineering and support presence in Krakow is reflective of our success in partnering with global customers."

"We selected Krakow both for its deep base of existing tech talent but also because it's home to more than 10 universities and approximately 200,000 students, giving us access to strong emerging talent," Igolnik added.

The new facility joins an existing office in London. SignalFx will also be opening offices in Sweden, the Netherlands, France, and Germany in Q1.

"We are confident in our potential to dominate the EMEA market and know Andy Sadler is the right person to lead the charge for us," said Mark Cranney, Chief Commercial Officer for SignalFx. "Andy has a long history of quickly ramping the footprint of advanced SaaS companies in Europe while also boosting revenue. We intend to take full advantage of his skills."

"I am thrilled to join SignalFx. It allows me to take advantage of my two passions - the development of people and rapidly scaling fast-growing companies," said Sadler. "Recruiting a winning team for a company with an unmatched product portfolio is the opportunity of a lifetime."

A 22-year enterprise technology veteran, Sadler has had sales leadership positions at PTC, IBM, Bladelogic, BMC Software and Artesian Solutions. He was most recently chief revenue officer at infinity co. Sadler's proudest professional achievement was the establishment of the BMC Post Graduate Program, featuring six months of intensive sales training for recent MBA graduates.

Married with two children, Sadler previously played professional football for many UK clubs including Manchester United.

About SignalFx

SignalFx is the only real-time cloud monitoring platform for infrastructure, microservices, and applications. The platform collects metrics and traces across every component in your cloud environment, replacing traditional point tools with a single integrated solution that works across the stack. SignalFx is based built on a massively scalable streaming architecture that applies advanced predictive analytics for real-time problem detection. With its NoSample distributed tracing capabilities, SignalFx reliably monitors all transactions across microservices, accurately identifying all anomalies. And through data-science-powered directed troubleshooting SignalFx guides the operator to find the root cause of issues in seconds. SignalFx is used by leading enterprises across high tech, financial services, consumer products, retail, communications, media, entertainment and web-scale players like Yelp, HubSpot, Acquia and Kayak. SignalFx is venture-funded by Andreessen Horowitz, Charles River Ventures, and General Catalyst.

