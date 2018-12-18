Education Resources, Inc.'s 19th Annual Therapies in the School Conference Recap

Annual continuing education conference for school-based therapists and specialists exceeds goals and will be available online, on-demand in early 2019

BOSTON, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- What happens when nearly 300 school-based therapists and specialists come together to exchange ideas, share resources, and address services and solutions? A community of professionals dedicated to making a positive and meaningful impact on the lives of thousands of children and families is born.

… and for the past 19 years, ERI has done just that: connect school-based therapists and faculty experts at the Annual Therapies in the Schools Conference. Our most recent conference took place November 2018 in Framingham, Massachusetts. The two-day course featured leading faculty members and speakers offering fresh perspectives on the ever-evolving field of school-based therapy.

Did you attend this year's Therapies in the Schools Conference? What did you like about the conference? What do you hope to see next year? Join our Therapies in the Schools Discussion Group on Facebook and share your experience and ideas!

Attendees had a lot to say about this year's conference, including:

"This conference is fabulous! ERI listened to therapists and provides topics that are requested. Information is relevant, and ideas are given to use immediately. It's great to attend a conference that is geared specifically to school-based therapists. I highly recommend attending." - C. Lalkas, Wolfeboro, NH

- C. Lalkas, "If I can only attend one conference per year, this is it! I consider it a smorgasbord: a conference where I can come and be exposed to many different topics related to my profession all in two days!" - B. Tremblay, Lake Placid, NY

B. Tremblay, "My experience at Therapies in the Schools Conference has been outstanding. It has exceeded my expectations. The presenters were exceptionally professional and knowledgeable. They were also relevant to my practice. ERI organized this conference very well and provided such a wide variety of optional opportunities as well. This conference is highly recommended to any therapists working in the schools!" - A. Semperbon, Laconia, NH

While we have offered our conference for 19 years, we are always energizing the crowd with new information and offerings. This year, attendees were invited to participate in Lunch Breakout Sessions including roundtable discussions to improve networking and share best practices, as well as informal Q&A sessions with faculty and speakers, and a networking wine and cheese reception. Be sure to check our website for details about the online sessions!

Contact: Alyson Loria

Director of Market Development & Strategic Planning

Education Resources, Inc.

aloria@educationresourcesinc.com

Voice: 508-359-6533

Toll free: 800-487-6530 (outside MA only)

Fax: 508-359-2959

www.educationresourcesinc.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/799508/Education_Resources_Therapies_in_Conference.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/457316/Education_Resources_Inc.jpg