An Estimated 9.1 MILLION Brit's Go Abroad for Christmas Day - Research By Expedia

- An estimated 9.1 million[i] Brits will be travelling overseas this Christmas

- 29 per cent say Brexit is dampening their yuletide spirit, so they want to get away for Christmas

- Over a quarter (27 per cent) of those going abroad for Christmas will be visiting family, while more than one in ten (15 per cent) will be spending the time poolside or on a beach

- The work Christmas party is what Brits would miss the least about the festive season - with mince pies (10 per cent), mulled wine (7 per cent) and even the drive home (6 per cent) scoring higher on the list

- Expedia.co.uk reveals that America, Thailand and Australia are the top far-flung destinations for British travellers

LONDON, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- New research released today by Expedia reveals the habits of travellers hoping to spend Christmas day in the sunshine, as an estimated 9.1 millioni Brits will be taking to the skies this December.

Over a quarter of those going on holiday will be spending time overseas with family (27 per cent), while one in six (15 per cent) are planning to spend their Christmas Day relaxing poolside or lapping up the sun on an exotic beach. Almost a third (29 per cent) admitted it would be nice to jet off to avoid the Brexit blues to find a sunnier outlook overseas.

Expedia booking data has revealed the top far flung 10 overseas destinations this Christmas, with the vast United States of America topping the charts. Coming second is Thailand, with its blend of unspoilt beaches and fantastic cuisine, while Australia finishes in third, showing how Brits are utilising their bank holiday allowance to explore golden sands, the Great Barrier Reef and the seemingly never-ending Outback.

The top 10 destinations ii for Brits heading overseas this Christmas

USA Thailand Australia India UAE Morocco Japan Vietnam New Zealand Canada

Those surveyediii who are heading to the US and Australia are primarily travelling to be with family and loved ones (30 per cent and 36 per cent respectively). However, nearly a fifth (19 per cent) of those jetting off to Thailand will be taking the opportunity to explore the country solo, showing that one of the greatest gifts this festive season is new experiences and adventures. Almost a third (28 per cent) of Brits admitted that they would consider going away for Christmas just to get a tan to see them through the winter months, and one in five (19 per cent) would take a Christmas holiday for the bragging rights on their social channels.

Despite opting to spend Christmas abroad, most British holidaymakers say they'll still miss their favourite festive traditions this yuletide. Heart-warmingly, spending time with family is what they'll miss the most (36 per cent agree) and somewhat ironically, a fifth (20 per cent) say they would miss the possibility of a white Christmas. Work Christmas parties would be missed by only 4 per cent of Brits - trumped by seasonal treats like mince pies (10 per cent) and mulled wine (7 per cent).

For some, spending Christmas in a foreign land can mean seasonal Scrooges needn't part with their hard-earned money as over one in ten (12 per cent) admit they wouldn't or don't celebrate Christmas, so they don't take any presents. However, not all of those spending the holidays abroad are adopting a 'bah humbug' routine as nearly a quarter (24 per cent) say they would pack their presents and open them on the 25th December as normal.

So, while some travellers are saving space for gifts, the more price-conscious Brits are more concerned with bagging a bargain. An impressive 28 per cent confess they would merrily fly on Christmas Day itself if there was a great deal to be had. In contrast, a third (33 per cent) say they couldn't think of anything worse than spending the 25th above the clouds no matter what the savings.

Australian native and no stranger to spending Christmas Day in sunnier climes, pop sensation Peter Andre comments: "Christmas is one of my favourite times of the year but there is something fantastic about knowing that once the Christmas build up has happened, you can jet off to relax. This year I'll be heading to Australia to the festive season with my loved ones Down Under in the sunshine - but only after Christmas Day at home in the UK where I can enjoy the roast turkey and a roaring fire!"

Mark Tavender, Director of Product at Brand Expedia, comments: "Christmas and New Year is a special time of year for Expedia customers, as we see many using the bank holidays to visit family, friends or simply get a great deal on a new destination to explore. While far flung destinations are popular for Brits, we are delighted to be helping so many UK holidaymakers celebrate the season, either home or abroad".

Notes to editors

This research was conducted by Censuswide with 2,008 general UK respondents 16+ (579 people who have been on holiday over Christmas) between 30.11.2018 - 04.12.2018. Censuswide abide by and employ members of the Market Research Society which is based on the ESOMAR principles.

About Expedia.com

Expedia.com is one of the world's largest full service travel sites, helping millions of travelers per month easily plan and book travel. Expedia.com (https://www.expedia.com/, 1-800-EXPEDIA) aims to provide the latest technology and the widest selection of top vacation destinations, affordable airfare, hotel deals, car rentals, destination weddings, cruise deals and in-destination activities, attractions, services and travel apps.

© 2018 Expedia, Inc. All rights reserved. Expedia and the Airplane logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Expedia, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. CST# 2029030-50. Visit our web site https://www.expedia.com/ or use our mobile app to book cheap flights and hotels.

Flight-inclusive package holidays on Expedia.co.uk are financially protected by the ATOL scheme (under Expedia, Inc.'s ATOL number 5788). ATOL protection does not apply to all holiday and travel services listed on this website but customers may still be financially protected when booking certain travel services listed on this website that are outside the scope of the ATOL scheme. Please ask us to confirm what financial protection may apply to your booking. This website and our general terms and conditions will provide you with information on the protection that applies in the case of each holiday or travel service offered before you make your booking. For Package Holidays that do not include a flight or for Linked Travel Arrangements created on Expedia.co.uk, all monies paid over (in the case of non-flight-inclusive package holidays), or any monies paid directly to us (in the case of Linked Travel Arrangements), are fully protected by insurance in the event of our insolvency.

i 17.1% of Brits are going abroad for Christmas this year. 17.1% of 53,257,957 = 9,107,110.647 (based on 2016 ONS population figures of 16+ year olds), therefore estimated 9.1 million Brits are going abroad for Christmas this year

ii Findings taken from Expedia.co.uk data. Top hotel demand outside of Russia and Europe for UK travellers between 20.12.18 - 28.12.18

iii This research was conducted by Censuswide with 2,008 general UK respondents 16+ (579 people who have been on holiday over Christmas) between 30.11.2018 - 04.12.2018. Censuswide abide by and employ members of the Market Research Society which is based on the ESOMAR principles.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/709166/Expedia_co_uk_Logo.jpg