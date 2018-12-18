Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2018) - Nano One (TSXV: NNO) (OTC Pink: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB) CEO, Mr. Dan Blondal, is pleased to announce that the company has entered into a Joint Development Agreement with Saint-Gobain. The goal of the collaboration is to enhance high temperature processing of Nano One's lithium ion battery materials.

Saint-Gobain is a multi-billion euro French multinational corporation, founded in 1665 and producing a wide variety of construction and high-performance materials for applications in automotive, aerospace, health and energy. This agreement formalizes innovative efforts that began earlier this year and commercial terms remain confidential.

"Saint-Gobain has a rich history in innovation and collaboration," explained Ms. Ben Bassat, Nano One's VP of Business Development, "and we are delighted to be working with a global leader in materials and sustainable solutions. Their materials are complementary to our processing technology and this agreement adds to our current efforts with other strategic interests in the lithium ion battery supply chain."

Nano One's lithium ion powders are made using a patented process that blends lithium and other metals such as manganese, nickel, cobalt, aluminum and iron, prior to high temperature processing in a furnace. The two companies will work in collaboration, under the joint development agreement, to enhance the performance of their respective materials.

Saint-Gobain will also be joining Nano One's demonstration pilot project, as a consortium member with the support of the Government of Canada through Sustainable Development Technology Canada.

Mr. Natesh Krishnan, Worldwide Commercial Director, said, "Innovation for a sustainable future is at the core of both companies and our combined know-how has the potential to put us at the forefront of transformative energy storage solutions. We look forward to working in close collaboration with Nano One."

Nano One Materials Corp.

Dan Blondal, CEO

About Saint-Gobain

Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and solutions which are key ingredients in the wellbeing of each of us and the future of all. They can be found everywhere in our living places and our daily life: in buildings, transportation, infrastructure and in many industrial applications. They provide comfort, performance and safety while addressing the challenges of sustainable construction, resource efficiency and climate change. Saint-Gobain had €40.8 billion in sales in 2017, operates in 67 countries and has more than 179,000 employees. www.saint-gobain.com

About Nano One

Nano One Materials Corp ("Nano One" or "the Company") has developed patented technology for the low-cost production of high performance lithium ion battery cathode materials used in electric vehicles, energy storage and consumer electronics. The processing technology addresses fundamental supply chain constraints by enabling wider raw materials specifications for use in lithium ion batteries. The process can be configured for the full range of cathode materials and has the flexibility to shift with emerging and future battery market trends.

Nano One has built a pilot plant to demonstrate high volume production and to optimize its technology across a range of materials. The pilot plant is being funded with the assistance and support of the Government of Canada through Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Automotive Supplier Innovation Program (ASIP) a program of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada ISED). Nano One also receives financial support from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC-IRAP). Nano One's mission is to establish its patented technology as a leading platform for the global production of a new generation of battery materials. www.nanoone.ca

