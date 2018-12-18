AMMEGA: A New Name in Belting Technology

The two world-leading suppliers in belting technology Ammeraal Beltech and Megadyne Group who came together in a merger in September of this year, have taken another important step in their integration. This month, they have announced a new corporate name for their joint operations: AMMEGA.

The integration of these two companies to effectively create a new belting champion spanning industrial power transmission belting and lightweight conveyor belting is ongoing, and continues apace. The new name of AMMEGA will serve principally to unite all of its employees under a common identity and corporate vision and mission. In view of their well-established reputations in their respective markets and their different channel-to-market strategies, which will remain unchanged, their two strong brand names Ammeraal Beltech and Megadyne will remain as is.

"Ensuring continuity, especially in the way we serve our valued customers, is a top priority," explains Marc Maisonneuve, AMMEGA's Corporate Marketing Director.

A new website was launched to promote AMMEGA (www.ammega.com) and to explain the rationale of the merger as well as its benefits to its customers.

Under the AMMEGA umbrella, the two brands will benefit from their synergies, and will combine their knowledge, research and development activities, business systems, and, of course, their people, to enhance their level of customer service and technology.

A mega presence

"With over 5000 employees, more than 25 manufacturing facilities, and over 100 commercial and sales centers around the world," comments Stijn Vriends, CEO, "AMMEGA demonstrably represents a new global leader in belting, dedicated to serving its ever-broadening customer base at a time when there is dramatically-increasing demand for automation in many major industrial sectors in every geographical region. We make your business move!" www.ammega.com

