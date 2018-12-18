Really Simple Systems Named in Capterra's Top 20 Most Affordable for CRM Software 2018

PETERSFIELD, England, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Really Simple Systems CRM announced today that it has been named a Top 20 Most Affordable CRM Software product by Capterra, the leading online resource for business software buyers.

Really Simple Systems CEO, John Paterson, commented, "We are delighted to be named in Capterra's Top 20 Most Affordable CRM Software products. At Really Simple Systems we pride ourselves on delivering an affordable and easy to use CRM for small and medium sized businesses. This endorsement indicates that we are delivering on our objectives and reaching our target audience."

Top 20 Most Affordable CRM Software is an independent assessment that evaluates the standard features offered by a product, cost of these features, and customer reviews on feature fit, value and quality. The Top 20 Most Affordable CRM is available at https://www.capterra.com/customer-relationship-management-software/affordable.

