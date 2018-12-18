Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, December 18
|Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ("ASLIT")
|The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 17 December 2018 were:-
|Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) =
|76.10p
|Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) =
|78.66p
|Zero Dividend Preference Share (Accounts basis*) =
|104.64p
|Zero Dividend Preference Share (Articles basis) =
|105.17p
|* for accounting purposes in accordance with the AIC SORP, issue costs in relation to the Zero Dividend Preference Shares are capitalised and amortised over their expected term.
|Contact:
|David Holland
|For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
|Telephone: 0131 220 0733
|18 December 2018