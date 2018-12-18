

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell on Tuesday to extend losses from the previous session, as global growth worries persisted and oil prices fell for a third straight session on concerns about oversupply.



With a key speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping offering no new specific measures for the implementation of reforms, investors now await the Federal Reserve's monetary policy guidance for clues about future rate hikes.



The Fed begins its two-day policy meeting later today and is expected to raise rates for a fourth time this year. However, the accompanying statement is likely to be dovish amid mounting risks to global growth.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was down 24 points or 0.50 percent at 4,776 in opening deals after ending down 1.1 percent the previous day.



Getlink, which manages and operates the Channel Tunnel between England and France, soared 5.6 percent after Eiffage bought a 5 percent stake in the company. Eiffage shares were down half a percent.



