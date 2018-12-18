NNIT A/S: 13/2018 Major shareholder announcement

On December 17, 2018 FMR LLC has notified NNIT of its indirect aggregate holding of 901,836 shares in NNIT of a nominal value of DKK 10 each, corresponding to 3.61% of the share capital and voting rights in NNIT. This means that FMR LLC has reduced its shareholding in from the previous level of 6.31% of the share capital and voting rights in NNIT to 3.61%.

