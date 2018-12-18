sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

NNIT A/S: 13/2018 Major shareholder announcement

NNIT A/S ("NNIT"), a leading provider of IT services and consultancy, announces that on December 17, 2018 it has received the following notification pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act (Kapitalmarkedsloven) regarding FMR LLC, 245 Summer Street, Boston, Massachusetts, 02210, United States' holding of shares in NNIT.

On December 17, 2018 FMR LLC has notified NNIT of its indirect aggregate holding of 901,836 shares in NNIT of a nominal value of DKK 10 each, corresponding to 3.61% of the share capital and voting rights in NNIT. This means that FMR LLC has reduced its shareholding in from the previous level of 6.31% of the share capital and voting rights in NNIT to 3.61%.

Contacts for further information
Investor relations: Media relations:
Klaus Hosbond Skovrup Helga Heyn
Head of Investor Relations NNIT Communications
Tel: +45 3079 5355 Tel: +45 3077 8141
ksko@nnit.comhhey@nnit.com

About NNIT
NNIT A/S is one of Denmark's leading IT service providers and consultancies. NNIT A/S offers a wide range of IT services and solutions to its customers, primarily in the life sciences sector in Denmark and internationally and to customers in the public, enterprise and finance sectors in Denmark. As of September 30, 2018 NNIT A/S had 3,155 employees. NNIT has approximately 400 clients of which around 150 are located outside Denmark. Some 20% are international life sciences clients

Attachment

  • 13 20181218 Major shareholder announcement UK (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0170c3e1-f23f-4cab-9d0a-bad9b6e31e96)

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)