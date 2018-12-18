sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 18.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

74,70 Euro		-1,24
-1,63 %
WKN: 813516 ISIN: US6311031081 Ticker-Symbol: NAQ1 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NASDAQ INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NASDAQ INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
74,82
75,93
10:53
74,66
76,10
10:53
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NASDAQ INC
NASDAQ INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NASDAQ INC74,70-1,63 %