

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) announced Tuesday that its unit Nasdaq Technology AB has increased the consideration to acquire Cinnober Financial Technology Aktiebolag.



Nasdaq Technology now offers SEK 87 in cash for each share and SEK 121 in cash for each warrant in Cinnober. On September 14, Nasdaq Technology announced a recommended public cash offer to acquire all shares and warrants in Cinnober for SEK 75 for each share and SEK 85 for each warrant.



The company now also waived the condition regarding regulatory, governmental or similar clearances and extends the acceptance period until January 9, 2019. The initial acceptance period for the Offer expired on December 14.



Shareholders representing 82.6 percent in aggregate of the shares and votes in Cinnober, have either accepted the Offer or unconditionally undertaken to accept the Revised Offer, the company said.



Shareholders who have already tendered their shares will automatically benefit from the increased consideration in the Revised Offer without any further action.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX