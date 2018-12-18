Jacuzzi Presents VIRTUS - The Best Combination of Hydrotherapy and Design

MILAN, December 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Jacuzzi presents VIRTUS, the new spa designed for the hospitality market and created by Dodo Arslan, Italian designer ranked by Taschen among the 90 world's best designers.

VIRTUS is a large hot tub - 250 x 215 cm - that can comfortably accommodate up to six people. The inner shell seems moulded by water into soft and enveloping lines and guarantees an effective and complete wellness path. The seats, with different inclination and depth, are designed to offer a hydrotherapy experience targeted to specific body areas, from head to toe. VIRTUS is the perfect place to share a moment of wellness, have fun and relax.

VIRTUS is the first freestanding spa with integrated compensation tanks and sand filter with fiber balls - those characteristics make the installation easier, without dedicated technical compartments. Plus, the overflow and the automatic refill keep the water at the perfect level.

Available with electric heater, heat exchanger or heat pump Jacuzzi EcoHeat, VIRTUS is the best solution for energy saving. Moreover VIRTUS can be equipped with the cooling pump Jacuzzi CoolPower that cools the water down to 10°C, even in the hottest days. Inspired by Nautilus, the shell has a spiral shape that drains the water quickly and completely, avoiding stagnation.

With VIRTUS, Jacuzzi confirms its leadership in the wellness and hospitality market, thanks to its long experience alongside specialists of these fields. A versatile and cutting-edge spa that meets the needs of both private and professional users, with energy savings, easy maintenance and low running costs. With the added value of Jacuzzi design and technology.

Jacuzzi EMEA (based in Milan - Italia) operates in Europe, Africa and Asia directly, through various regional commercial offices and indirectly through an extensive sales network. Design, Wellbeing, Performance and Care: these are the values that constituted the essence of Jacuzzi, a brand that anticipates needs and trends, creating innovative products and solutions designed to meet requests of any kind.

Spas, whirlpool baths, multifunction showers, shower enclosures, saunas and hammams, and much more: a wide range of products with a unique combination of state-of-the-art technology, design and exclusive functions, that guarantee the highest performance both in domestic/residential and the professional environment of hospitality sector.

